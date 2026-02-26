No Man's Sky player discovers new planet that looks a whole lot like Hello Games' upcoming survival sandbox: "I found Light No Fire"

It's hard not to discover something new in No Man's Sky, really, with 18 quintillion planets or so knocking about its many galaxies – but one player has gone and found a world that might just top them all with its Light No Fire-esque charm.

From planets with unintentionally NSFW aliens to worlds that harbor dangers at every turn, there's no shortage of exciting terrains to explore in No Man's Sky. One Redditor, however, has unearthed (get it, haha) an absolute gem, sharing their discovery in a post.



Sure, it's a lush paradise with crystal-clear waters, but that's not what actually makes this planet unique… It's the spitting image of what we've seen of Light No Fire, Hello Games' upcoming title.

"I found Light No Fire in No Man's Sky," as user "Tijex10" so aptly puts it.



"A few days ago, I shared on this subreddit a beautiful, ringed Earth-like paradise planet I found in No Man's Sky, which I named Artemis. Since then, I've been exploring it to see what other wonders I could find, and I've definitely fallen even more in love with the game. On my journey, I came across truly heavenly landscapes, breathtaking views, and multiple points of interest."

The player continues, explaining that they "took the opportunity to fully immerse myself in the scrapper theme of the latest update," the massive Remnant patch, as Artemis features plenty of scrap. That's when their friends noted that "the landscape reminded them a lot of Light No Fire, the new game Hello Games is developing."



Tijex10 quickly saw what they meant: "I couldn't help but notice the incredible resemblance."

Attached screenshots absolutely do show a planet that's reminiscent of Light No Fire, with its colorful charm, grassy hills, and pristine ponds. Commenters agree, too, with some even joking that it could be Hello Games lead Sean Murray's "test" planet of sorts.



"Could you imagine walking around and actually finding random structures that look like they're from Light No Fire for testing? Like Sean is just over there building a log cabin, testing features."

Someone else replies, "I always said LNF is an actual game within a game – some random system with 1 planet, and that's the game." Now, wouldn't that be something… Only time will tell what the ever-mysterious Light No Fire truly plays like, though (and I can't wait to see).

Need something else to look forward to with Light No Fire still underway? Browse through our roundup of the best new games coming this year and beyond for more.