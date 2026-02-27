I can't even make jokes about Terraria's final update anymore when the devs are already teasing "long requested items" just a month after 1.4.5 dropped
Plus, "a very exciting potential feature for builders" is on the way
I used to make jokes about how many "final" updates Terraria has had, but at this point, is it even a joke anymore? I think the launch of 1.4.5 marked the sixth final update for the sandbox game, but I've honestly lost track at this point. Yet, wouldn't you know it? Just one month later, developer Re-Logic is already teasing even more content on the way.
There are bug fixes and balance tweaks on the horizon, but that stuff's to be expected. The real surprise in the latest Terraria State of the Game blog (spotted by PCGamesN) is "more items."
"We're experimenting with adding a few long requested items," the devs say. "What those may be will remain a mystery for now…" Add to that some quality of life tweaks, including "some more hotkeys and other gameplay adjustments," and you've got a nice little final update going. Plus the devs even have "a very exciting potential feature for builders" working in a recent internal beta, which they're teasing with the following image.
Your guess is as good as mine as to exactly what the big building change here is, but I think it's increasingly clear we're living in a post-post-post-final update world. How can we make jokes about it when Re-Logic is just continuing to deliver more, and more, and more updates to a game now approaching its 15th birthday? At some point, we have to recognize that Terraria is well and truly a forever game.
Or, as lead developer Andrew "Redigit" Spinks put it last year: "Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update."
Stardew Valley creator "wanted the mines to be like Terraria," but it was way "too ambitious" in the end: "Should have been an entire game on its own."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
