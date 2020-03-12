Best crafting games to whittle away your time with

Crafting games come in many different shades, because they can both be their own genre or work as a large component of many different games – whether it’s farming or survival. As long as you need to craft items to get ahead, be that a shovel, a bow or a tasty meal, it counts. Crafting is obviously a big part of survival games, where the scarcity of resources and constant danger adds a lot of excitement to making your own items, but there is a best crafting game for everyone. Games with many different moods and genres depend on your ability to get crafty. There’s one thing all of them have in common – crafting games are sprawling adventures that have you venture out into the world to find all the different components you can use to make new stuff. Crafting games are always about the journey of discovery and the delight of finding new things to make and use, and the best crafting games encapsulate this feeling perfectly.

25. Dig or Die

Instantly recognisable as a crafting game inspired by Terraria, Dig or Die is a mixture of defence and crafting complete with side-scrolling and platforming elements. Your task is in the title – after crash landing on a strange alien planet, you need to get digging in order to find as many resources as possible before the inhabitants out for your hide come to knock on your door.

What makes Dig or Die special is that besides crafting items that will help you survive in a hostile environment and work on a new spaceship, you also build your own home and its defence systems. If you’re new to this type of building and crafting gameplay, Dig or Die is simple enough to quickly get you going.

Available on PC

24. Creativerse

This is probably the best Minecraft competitor, a free-to-play alternative to Mojang’s mega-hit with a more polished look and user-friendly menus. However, Creativerse does more than offer quality of life improvements over Minecraft. There’s a stronger focus on combat and subsequent enemy loot, and the variety in biomes makes it great for multiplayer role-playing.

The game is still being updated with features like camera modes and rotatable blocks, and there’s also a Creativerse Pro DLC, which includes a glider, stamina and inventory upgrades as well as the option to create your own worlds.

Available on PC

23. Junk Jack

If you like sidescrolling crafting games but you’re looking for less of a challenge in the survival department, then Junk Jack is the game for you. A relaxing crafting experience with plenty of depth, Junk Jack lets you pick whether you’d rather have a slightly more difficult crafting experience via a grid, or if you simply want to click to put items together to create something new. Build a cosy home with a large variety of items, breed farm animals or waste hours upon hours growing plants and fishing. While there’s still more than enough combat, the procedurally generated worlds are smaller than in comparable games in order to encourage you to spend more time working on your virtual home.

Available on PC

22. Craft the World

In crafting games you tend to spend a lot of time underground, so it makes sense to play as the number one cave-dweller, a dwarf. As you craft and build in Craft the World, your dwarven populace also grows, ready to help you with large-scale battles. This aspect makes Craft the World feel less like a Terraria-style dungeon crawler and occasionally more like a real-time strategy game, with a lot of bearded friends around you keeping busy. Craft the World is a game for all those looking for a beautiful fantasy crafting game with large-scale battles against well-known fantasy monsters such as Beholders.

Available on PC

21. Graveyard Keeper

Here, crafting meets “farming” – you may be able to grow crops, but this is no Stardew Valley. Instead you need to get digging to create final resting places for the corpses that land at your door. You can’t simply dump corpses in a hole and call it done, since embalming and creating graves are sciences in and of themselves. It’s a unique idea, implemented with a great love for detail. Crafting is essential to build a modern, partly-automated graveyard, as well as finding, er, alternate sources of income. Just don’t tell anyone where the meat for those tasty burgers came from.

Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android

