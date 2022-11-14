Sons of the Forest: Everything we know so far

Sons of the Forest is one of the key new games of 2023 that you should be paying attention to. Developer Endnight Games is preparing to deliver The Forest 2 in all but name, a massively expanded sequel to one of the best survival games in recent memory. With a new world to explore, more advanced AI mutants to fight, and a swath of new horrors to survive, Sons of the Forest has fast become one of our most anticipated upcoming PC games for the new year.

Below you'll find all of the latest Sons of the Forest news, as well as key details on the gameplay advancements and areas of focus Endnight is setting its sights on. It's worth noting right up top that the studio is focused on the PC release right now, although it hasn't ruled out a console launch in the future – so there's some hope for your PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. And with that out of the way, keep on reading to find everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest is going to launch on February 23, 2023. The highly-anticipated survival game was originally scheduled to release in 2022 – first in May, and then in October – though developer Endnight announced a third Sons of the Forest delay on August 31. In an official statement (opens in new tab), the studio explained that it needed "time to complete the polish we feel is needed" due to the increased scope and fidelity of the experience.

Sons of the Forest platforms

The only confirmed release platform for Sons of the Forest is PC. Developer Endnight says that it is focused on PC development for the time being, although a studio representative says (opens in new tab) "we would love to come to console in the future." The Forest did launch on PC and PS4 in 2018, so there is some hope that this small team will get around to bringing the sequel to PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future. Endnight has also confirmed that the Sons of the Forest price is $30.

Sons of the Forest trailer

There have been three Sons of the Forest trailers released so far, each of which highlight just how far developer Endnight Games is pushing the visual fidelity, depth of its systems, and enhancing the immersion. You can watch the most recent trailer above, and it's a fantastic showcase for what's to come in 2023 – keep an eye out for the more intuitive building, and a scene where a group of mutants is scared off after the player decapitates one of the group and flashes the skull back at them.

Sons of the Forest gameplay

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest gameplay is built on the foundations that helped set The Forest up for success. It's an open world survival game where you're empowered to use the weapons, tools, and environments around you to fight back cannibal mutants and mitigate the effects of the elements. You'll be able to play solo or in cooperative multiplayer sessions, although Endnight is yet to confirm whether this sequel will support eight-player groups like its predecessor.

Much like The Forest, this sequel will focus heavily on crafting, cooking, and combat – the latter of which has been massively expanded to encompass more weapon types. Guns will be more prevalent, although ammunition will be limited, so Sons of the Forest will have a melee-focus. Given that Endpoint is also massively expanding the size and variety of the mutants here, having a shotgun on hand to help you out of a sticky situation is never a bad thing.

Sons of the Forest story

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Forest featured two endings, and Sons of the Forest effectively makes the first canon – where an older Timmy is seen struggling to suppress his mutation and investigating an island labeled 'Site 2.' That's where the Sons of the Forest story unfolds – you're sent to the remote island to locate a missing billionaire, and quickly find yourself trapped in a cannibal-infested nightmare. Like The Forest before it, this sequel will focus on visual storytelling more so than scripted encounters or lengthy cutscenes, with the core focus being on survival against the horrors of the island.

Sons of the Forest map and setting

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest map will be roughly four-times the size of the playable space seen in The Forest. The area is loosely based on the Site 2 map you may have glimpsed at the end of the first game, although it has been subsequently expanded as Endnight makes it a reality. This survival game is once again set in a Pacific Northwest style environment, although Sons of the Forest will feature dynamic seasons to help introduce more variety. This will not only impact the visual design of the island, but your approach to survival – food sources will be different between summer and winter, for example, while the elements themselves will alter the behaviors of enemies and present further challenges.

Sons of the Forest AI

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

One of the more significant changes between The Forest and Sons of the Forest is a new AI system which developer Endnight has dubbed 'V.A.I.L.' – a tool which governs the behavior of those who inhabit the island. Characters will be impacted by hunger, thirst, and their mental state, which can alter their routines and reactions to events. Enemies will also have their own ecosystems, with your actions helping to influence whether mutants are more likely to stick to the network of underground caves or roam the wilds above; the developer has also teased that the cannibals will find expansive ways to coordinate their attacks, and that you can even use fear as a weapon against them if you're smart with your resources.

Sons of the Forest building and crafting

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Sons of the Forest will feature more robust cooking, crafting, and building systems. Endnight has introduced a digging mechanic, and the ability to use a 3D printer to create more elaborate and complex items – be it to help aid your survival, or to create different colored objects to help you stand out from your friends in multiplayer sessions. The studio has also confirmed that it dropped the Sanity system entirely as it couldn't find a satisfying way to intertwine it with the core survival loop.

Building will still be a core focus in Sons of the Forest, and you should expect a more grounded series of systems to help further immerse you in the world. For example, if you want to add a window to the base you're building, just pull out your ace and chop in the space for one; spears are created by sharpening wood, and campfires are created by snapping twigs and lighting them. Sons of the Forest is still a survival horror game at heart, so managing your resources and conditions will still be key, even as more challenging crafting systems are implemented.

