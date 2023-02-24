Sons of the Forest sleep mechanics explained

By Joel Franey
published

Why can't you sleep in Sons of the Forest, being tired and more.

Sons of the Forest sleep
(Image credit: Newnight)

Sons of the Forest sleep is limited by safety - namely, you can't sleep if there's enemies anywhere close nearby who might hurt you. The game refuses to let you rest if cannibals or mutants are close by and aggressive, as by doing so you'd be able to skip past encounters (or just get torn to shreds in your sleep with no way to protect yourself). But why sleep in Sons of the Forest in the first place, and what do you need to do so? How do you stop yourself from being very tired? We'll explain the Sons of the Forest sleep system and mechanics below, so you can get a good night's rest (well, besides the inevitable nightmares).

How to sleep in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest sleep

(Image credit: Newnight)

To sleep in Sons of the Forest, you need to build a Shelter of some sort, or any structure that allows you to rest inside it. The Shelter is the easiest one to make though, and can be crafted from a stick and a tarp. Place the tarp on the ground, then use a stick at one corner to prop it up into a little fabric lean-to. This is a shelter! You can use more sticks to prop it up further, but it'll function with one.

Once built correctly, the shelter can be approached, whereupon a couple of prompts should come up. It allows you to do two things:

  • Sleep
  • Save the game
Sons of the Forest guides

Sons of the Forest release time and date
Sons of the Forest on PS4, PS5 and Xbox
Sons of the Forest water
Sons of the Forest hotkey weapons

Sleep progresses time rapidly, but undoes tiredness and exhaustion. It's also important to remember those things will build up faster if your character exerts themselves more by doing physically strenuous tasks or going without food or water for too long.

Tiredness impacts stamina and your ability to perform physical tasks and combat - it's not something you want to have hanging on your back if you can avoid it.

Why can't I sleep in Sons of the Forest?

Sons of the forest ps4 ps5 xbox

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

If you can't sleep in Sons of the Forest, even with a shelter built, it's likely because there's enemies nearby! Make sure that the surrounding area is clear of threats, either by killing them, driving them away, or placing barricades that stop them from getting too close. Once you've made the surrounding zone safe, you should be able to take a nap.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments