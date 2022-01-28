How to find food and water in Ark: Survival Evolved

Being able to find food and water in Ark: Survival Evolved is essential if you want to stay alive, as without them you'll quickly succumb to hunger or thirst. If you're not planning on rapidly turning into a pile of bones then you'll need to know how to find sustenance, but even when you discover consumable items, it's not always in your best interest to chomp them down straight away. If you're having trouble trying to source Ark: Survival Evolved food and water, then we've got all of the details to ensure you don't starve.

How to find Ark: Survival Evolved food

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

The simplest form of Ark: Survival Evolved food you can find are berries, that can be scooped up in their handfuls by pressing the Use button (Triangle/Y) when near ground vegetation. Berries don't provide much in the way of hunger reduction, but as they can be found all over the place and require no preparation, they can certainly help you out in a pinch. Be aware that some berries can have additional effects when consumed, such as dehydrating you or making you sleepy, and you can check this by hovering over them in your Inventory before deciding whether to eat them or not.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

The most nourishing Ark: Survival Evolved food you can access early on is meat, obtained by killing animals on the island, and if you target smaller creatures such as the Dodo or Lystrosaurus then they should drop after a couple of weapon hits. Once they're down, hit their body repeatedly with either a Pick or Spear to harvest raw meat – avoid using a Hatchet, as that prioritises generating hides over meat. Now, you can consume the raw meat you've obtained as is, but in that state you'll only receive a small hunger reduction while also damaging your health, so to get the maximum benefit you should follow the next step below.

How to cook raw meat in Ark: Survival Evolved

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

To cook raw meat in Ark: Survival Evolved you need fire, and helpfully the blueprint for crafting a campfire is available at Engram Tier 2 so it can be unlocked very early on. To gather the required resources, use a Pick to get flint from rocks and thatch from trees, and a Hatchet to get stone from rocks and wood from trees. Combine those to craft a campfire, then place it down and interact to access its inventory. Place wood in one slot then follow the prompt to light the fire, before placing raw meat in another inventory slot and waiting. It takes 20 seconds to convert each piece of raw meat to cooked meat which can then be collected from the campfire inventory, with cooked meat lasting longer before spoiling and increasing health while reducing hunger when consumed.

How to find Ark: Survival Evolved water

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Thankfully, the process for obtaining Ark: Survival Evolved water is a lot simpler, as you just need to approach a body of water and press the Use button (Triangle/Y) to drink it, with no further processing required. At Engram Tier 3 you can unlock the blueprint for crafting a Waterskin, which allows you to carry additional water around with you but leaks slowly over time. Filling the Waterskin can be a little tricky at times, but if you stand just inside the water then highlight it in your inventory, you should see an additional option (confusingly labelled as "Consume") which will top it up if you follow the prompt.

Ark: Survival Evolved patch notes | Ark: Survival Evolved cheats | Ark: Survival Evolved tips | Ark: Survival Evolved shelter