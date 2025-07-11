FC 25 Futties tracker adds 99-rated cards for Pele, Ginola and Mbappe
Van Dijk and Yamal also get maxed out on the FC 25 Futties tracker
The FC 25 Futties tracker has landed, and its first week delivers 99 ratings for five past and present greats. Pele, David Ginola and Kylian Mbappe are three of the players maxed out by the monster EA FC 25 campaign, with more to come across July and August. Which is where this guide comes in: we’ll be keeping you updated on every new card below, using the comprehensive FC 25 Futties tracker.
What is FC 25 Futties?
FC 25 Futties arrived on Friday, July 11, bringing an end to FC 25 Shapeshifters. This annual summer campaign celebrates the best players of the past year – and the most popular. Basically, any OP player from the previous nine months gets a spectacular new card, rated 95 or higher. FC 24 Futties gave us five teams across the summer of 2024, so prepare for a wealth of expensive items to land across the campaign, and keep it here to see all the new cards every weekend.
What is the FC 25 Futties release schedule?
Assuming it follows the same pattern as last year, the FC 25 Futties release schedule is below. You can also earn Futties cards such as that 99-rated Ginola using the FC 25 Premium Pass and Season 9 ladder players.
- FC 25 Futties Team 1 release date: Friday, July 11
- FC 25 Futties Team 2 release date: Friday, July 18
- FC 25 Futties Team 3 release date: Friday, July 25
- FC 25 Futties Team 4 release date: Friday, August 1
- FC 25 Futties Team 5 release date: Friday, August 8
Where is the full FC 25 Futties tracker?
The full FC 25 Futties tracker and cards list is below. Icons are marked with one asterisk, while Heroes are marked with two. Should you need gameplay help after packing a couple, head to our FC 25 meta guide and FC 25 tips.
- Pele (CAM, Brazil) - 99*
- Paolo Maldini (CB, Italy) - 98*
- Patrick Kluivert (ST, Netherlands) - 97*
- Julie Foudy (CM, USA) - 97*
- John Barnes (LW, England) - 96*
- Luis Figo (RW, Portugal) - 96*
- David Ginola (ST, Premier League) - 99**
- Jurgen Kohler (CB, Bundesliga) - 97**
- Ze Roberto (LM, Bundesliga) - 97**
- Blaise Matuidi (CDM, Ligue 1) - 97**
- Carlos Tevez (ST, Premier League) - 97**
- Tomas Rosicky (CAM, Premier League) - 97**
- Virgil Van Dijk (CB, Liverpool) - 99
- Kylian Mbappe (ST, Real Madrid) - 99
- Lamine Yamal (RW, Barcelona) - 99
- Jobe Bellingham (CM, Dortmund) - 98
- Sophie Wilson (ST, Portland Thorns) - 98
- Ferland Mendy (LB, Real Madrid) - 98
- Jude Bellingham (CAM, Real Madrid) - 98
- Lauren James (RW, Chelsea) - 98
- Alisson (GK, Liverpool) - 98
- Harry Maguire (CB, Manchester United) - 97
- Jeremiah St Juste (CB, Sportling Lisbon) - 97
- Adama Traore (ST, Fulham) - 97
- Nicolo Barella (CM, Inter Milan) - 97
- Rodrygo (RW, Real Madrid) - 97
- Claudia Pina (LW, Barcelona) - 97
- Georginio Rutter (CAM, Brighton) - 97
- Darwin Nunez (ST, Liverpool) - 97
- Omar Marmoush (ST, Manchester City) - 97
- Micky Van de Ven (CB, Tottenham) - 97
- Jules Kounde (RB, Barcelona) - 97
- Katie McCabe (LB, Arsenal) - 97
- Promise David (ST, USG) - 96
- Edson Alvarez (CDM, West Ham) - 96
- Anderson Talisca (CAM, Fenerbahce) - 96
- Catarina Macario (CAM, Chelsea) - 96
- Aleix Garcia (CM, Leverkusen) - 96
- Anthony Martial (ST, AEK Athens) - 96
- Cesinha (ST, Daegu FC) - 96
- Isaak Toure (CB, Udinese) - 96
- Diego Luna (LM, Real Salt Lake) - 96
- Moise Bombito (CB, Nice) - 96
- Isco (CAM, Real Betis) - 96
- Kenan Yildiz (CAM, Juventus) - 96
- Khephren Thuram (CM, Juventus) - 96
- Jonathan Clauss (RB, Nice) - 96
- Nick Woltenmade (ST, Stuttgart) - 95
- Jesse Lingard (CAM, FC Seoul) - 95
- David Hancko (CB, Feyenoord) - 95
- Adams Friday (LM, Botosani) - 95
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
