FC 24 Futties guide with new cards for Haaland, Rashford and Bonmati

When is FC 24 Futties' release date? It's a trending topic on social media, and the answer is Friday, July 19 – but we’ve already begun to see flashy pink cards land. This traditional promo gives EA Sports FC 24 one last monster push ahead of the new season, with the world’s most popular players awarded fresh cards. Such as 99-rated Erling Haaland. How do you get them? That’s explained below, before we take you through the complete FC 24 Futties cards list.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Futties release date is Friday, July 19. It brings a definitive end to the FC 24 Path To Glory and FC 24 Festival Of Football campaigns, with Team Of The Tournament items based on Euro 2024 and Copa America available for one week beforehand. We’re sure to see a selection of Futties SBCs and Objectives, and cards are set to be in packs for the rest of July – and, most likely, a chunk of August too.

How can I get FC 24 Futties cards early?

(Image credit: EA)

A bunch of FC 24 Futties cards dropped early on Thursday, July 11. They include that 99-rated Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City), as well as Marcus Rashford (LW, Manchester United, 97) and FC 24 Heroes item Alex Scott (RB, WSL, 95). These don’t cost in-game coins, but are instead available by completing objectives in order to build up XP. And you can do it right now. All is explained in our FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players guide.

Need gameplay help? Then immediately begin to master the best FC 24 formations, such as 4-2-3-1.

Who is on the complete FC 24 Futties cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 24 Futties cards list is as follows. It’s correct as of Saturday, July 13, and we’ll give it a full update following the official FC 24 Futties release date of Friday, July 19. Cards marked with an asterisk are Heroes items.