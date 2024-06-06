FC 24 Path To Glory tracker with new cards for Raphinha and Bernardo Silva
The FC 24 Path To Glory tracker is EA’s main way of celebrating Euro 2024 in Ultimate Team. It sees the likes of Raphinha, Bernardo Silva and Memphis Depay earn EA Sports FC 24 upgrades based on their country’s performances in the summer’s big tournament, which kicks off in Germany on Friday, June 14. How are upgrades earned, and who else gets a new card? Find out using GR’s FC 24 Path To Glory tracker and guide.
What is FC 24 Path To Glory?
FC 24 Path To Glory is the main part of FC 24 Festival Of Football, and ties into the new FC 24 Euro 2024 DLC. Cards are set to be added throughout June, with the full FC 24 Path To Glory tracker below keeping you up to date as the tournament unfolds. Want to get the most out of these new items? Dip into our FC 24 skill moves guide.
How do FC 24 Path To Glory upgrades work?
The upgrades system works similarly to FC 24 RTTF and FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC. Each time a player’s nation ticks off an achievement on the list below, his card scores an upgrade:
- Win 1: +1 upgrade
- Win 3: +1 PlayStyle Plus
- Win Quarter-Final: +1 upgrade
- Win Semi-Final: +1 upgrade OR five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot
- Win Final: +1 upgrade
Who is on the complete FC 24 Path To Glory tracker?
The complete FC 24 Path To Glory tracker, correct as of Thursday, June 6, is as follows. More players are coming in the build up to the tournament – we’ll list them here as they arrive.
- Memphis Depay (CF, Atletico Madrid / Netherlands) - 95
- Jonathan Clauss (RWB, Marseille / France) - 94
- Bernardo Silva (CAM, Manchester City / Portugal) - 94
- Kieran Tierney (LB, Real Sociedad / Scotland) - 93
- Guglielmo Vicario (GK, Tottenham Hotspur / Italy) - 92
- Elsaid Hysaj (LB, Napoli / Albania) - 92
- Marcelo Brozovic (CDM, Al Nassr / Croatia) - 92
- Andrei Ratiu (RB, Rayo Vallecano / Romania) - 91
- Viktor Tsygankov (RM, Girona / Ukraine) - 91
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.