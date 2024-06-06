FC 24 Path To Glory tracker with new cards for Raphinha and Bernardo Silva

The FC 24 Path To Glory tracker is EA’s main way of celebrating Euro 2024 in Ultimate Team. It sees the likes of Raphinha, Bernardo Silva and Memphis Depay earn EA Sports FC 24 upgrades based on their country’s performances in the summer’s big tournament, which kicks off in Germany on Friday, June 14. How are upgrades earned, and who else gets a new card? Find out using GR’s FC 24 Path To Glory tracker and guide.

What is FC 24 Path To Glory?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Path To Glory is the main part of FC 24 Festival Of Football, and ties into the new FC 24 Euro 2024 DLC. Cards are set to be added throughout June, with the full FC 24 Path To Glory tracker below keeping you up to date as the tournament unfolds. Want to get the most out of these new items? Dip into our FC 24 skill moves guide.

How do FC 24 Path To Glory upgrades work?

(Image credit: EA)

The upgrades system works similarly to FC 24 RTTF and FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC. Each time a player’s nation ticks off an achievement on the list below, his card scores an upgrade:

Win 1: +1 upgrade

Win 3: +1 PlayStyle Plus

Win Quarter-Final: +1 upgrade

Win Semi-Final: +1 upgrade OR five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot

Win Final: +1 upgrade

Who is on the complete FC 24 Path To Glory tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 24 Path To Glory tracker, correct as of Thursday, June 6, is as follows. More players are coming in the build up to the tournament – we’ll list them here as they arrive.