FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC tracker with upgradable cards for Griezmann and Tevez

The FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC tracker is going to be a compelling watch in the coming weeks. The latest EA Sports FC 24 promo boosts players for meeting specific real-life objectives, such as goals, assists and clean sheets. It adds a brilliant risk-reward mechanic to every purchase, and means you’ll be watching the likes of Timo Werner and Ibrahima Konate more closely than ever throughout March. Scroll on for full details of how it works, and the complete FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC tracker.

What is the FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC promo?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Fantasy FC adds a selection of tantalising new cards to the game, inspired by those players who are having strong domestic seasons. They’re already boosted compared to their standard items, and can earn further upgrades based on individual and team performances. If you’re used to willing players from rival teams on because they’re in your FPL team, it’s the FC 24 campaign of your dreams.

When are we getting FC 24 FUT Fantasy Team 2?

(Image credit: EA)

This is the question on everyone’s lips as soon as any promo begins these days. Team 1 launched on Friday, February 23, to replace FC 24 Future Stars. That makes the FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2 release date one week later, on Friday, March 1. We’ll have all its cards added to the FC 24 Fantasy FC tracker shortly after release.

How do FC 24 Fantasy FC boosts work?

(Image credit: EA)

Players can earn up to four in-form boosts, based on four separate categories, over the four domestic fixtures which follow their card being dropped into the campaign.

The four different categories and potential upgrades are as follows:

Individual performance: 1 goal or 1 assist (ATT/MID) or 1 clean sheet (DEF/GK)

Club wins: 2 wins

Player appearances: 3 appearances

Club goals: 11 goals or more across the three matches

How do FC 24 Fantasy FC Heroes boosts work?

(Image credit: EA)

Good question! As well as contemporary players, the campaign features a selection of FC 24 Heroes – who are, of course, retired. So instead of upgrades being based on individual performances, they’re all about club goals and wins. Heroes can warn two boosts during the campaign, based on these criteria:

Club wins: 2 wins

Club goals: 11 goals or more across the three matches

How many minutes count towards a FC 24 Fantasy FC clean sheet?

(Image credit: EA)

Goalkeepers and defenders need to play for 60 minutes of a fixture to qualify for the clean sheet bonus.

Do I get any free FC 24 Fantasy FC packs?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes! Jump onto your account now for a completely free 85+ OVR Single Pack as part of the campaign. It’s worth claiming even if you only end up with fodder – someone out there is going to get lucky with one of the FC 24 Base Icons. As you can see from the above screenshot, my pack contained Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Where is the complete FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC tracker, correct as of the campaign’s launch date of Friday, February 23, is as follows. Heroes items are marked with an asterisk. Need tips on how best to deploy these superstars? Jump over to our FC 24 formations and FC 24 skill moves guides.