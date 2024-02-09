FC 24 Future Stars guide to new cards for Garnacho, Doku and Ronaldinho

FC 24 Future Stars is here, and guaranteed to be one of the hottest promos of the entire season. It sees the best youngsters in world football granted insanely boosted EA Sports FC 24 items, with Chelsea striker Lauren James and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho among the OP additions. Icons like Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos also get surprise new cards. Find out how it all works right here, in your FC 24 Future Stars guide.

What is FC 24 Future Stars?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Future Stars is EA’s annual Ultimate Team promo celebrating the best young players in world football. Every player selected is under the age of 23. “Each Future Star upgrade represents the potential these U23 players have to rise from wonderkid to world-class as their career progresses,” says EA.

Who is in FC 24 Future Stars Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Premier League fans will be instantly happy with FC 24 Future Stars Team 1. It landed on Friday, February 9 to close off the FC 24 RTTF campaign. Among the Future Stars delights were Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho (LW, 90), Manchester City rival Jeremy Doku (RW, 89), and Liverpool super-spark Harvey Elliott (CAM, 89). They were matched on the female side by Lauren James (ST, Chelsea, 91).

Other tasty cards include Barcelona defender Alex Balde (LB, 89) – who you may recognise from the FC 24 best young players list – and Soungoutou Magassa (CDM, Monaco, 86). All these items are on the FC 24 Future Stars cards list at the foot of this guide.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 release date is Friday, February 16, and we’ll share more details of it here shortly after it goes live.

Are there any FC 24 Future Stars Icons?

(Image credit: EA)

Yes! A selection of FC 24 Base Icons have been granted fresh cards as part of the campaign, to celebrate the early years of their career. What’s really cool is that their on-pitch starhead also represents their youthful days.

FC 24 Future Stars Icons Team 1 includes Brazilian pair Ronaldinho (CAM, 95) and Roberto Carlos (LB, 94), Italian stallion Paolo Maldini (CB, 94), and England captains Steven Gerrard (CM, 91) and Wayne Rooney (ST, 91). All these legends have been also added to the full 24 cards list at the foot of this guide.

How does the FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution work?

(Image credit: EA)

The new FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution enables you to upgrade two attacking players from a rating of 82 all the way up to 90, by completing in-game objectives. Launch FC 24 during the campaign and you receive the FC 24 FS Academy Attackers pack, featuring nine 'Academy' players for you to choose from. Among them are Ajax powerhouse Brian Brobbey and another Manchester United winger – French lady Melvine Malard.

There are three possible upgrades: from 82 on to 84, then 87, and finally 90. Here’s what you earn, including some new FC 24 PlayStyles, if you complete all three sets of objectives to reach that 90 OVR:

SM +1 Star

PlayStyle Chip Shot

PlayStyle+ Acrobatic

PlayStyle+ Power Header

Overall +8

Pace +7

Passing +5

Physicality +6

Shooting +8

Dribbling +6

Need some gameplay help in order to complete the objectives? Dip into our FC 24 skill moves and FC 24 formations guides.

Where is the full FC 24 Future Stars cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 24 Future Stars cards list, correct as of Friday, February 9, is as follows. FC 24 Future Stars Icons are marked with an asterisk.