How to kill 75 enemies with the Helldivers 2 Mortar Sentry

The Personal Order to kill 75 enemies using the Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2 isn't too hard thanks to its powerful explosives that can clear clusters of enemies easily. It makes the Mortar Sentry not only one of the best sentry turrets available, but also one of the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Obviously, if you've spent any time around Mortar Sentries though, you know they can be a bit team-killy, so I've got some tips below on how to use the Helldivers 2 Mortar Sentry efficiently to kill 75 enemies fast.

How to get kills with the Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Mortar Sentry fires volleys of three mortars, raining explosives down on an area where hopefully some enemies are. It's also got great range and doesn't need direct line of sight to target enemies, making it a superb defensive tool in Helldivers 2. However, the major drawback is that the mortars take time to fall to their targets, allowing time for enemies to move out the way before the mortars hit or for teammates to unknowingly walk into the target area – deploy it in a strictly defensive manner!

(Image credit: Sony)

If you've got to kill enemies with the Mortar Sentry in Helldivers 2 for a Personal Order, the easiest way to get this done quickly is to hop into any medium-difficulty Eradication mission. The Mortar Sentry's power means it's effective against both Helldivers 2 factions – the Terminids and the Automatons – but suffers for different reasons. The Terminids are fast and always moving meaning they can easily evade the mortars and attack the sentry itself, while the Automatons are fewer in numbers and more resilient so the challenge can take longer to complete.

Regardless of the faction you face, this should take you two or three Eradication missions to complete and might go even faster with teammates. Make sure you place the Mortar Sentry out of the way of enemies, preferably up high, and stay reasonably close to it to both protect it from enemies and protect you from it – playing these as Helldivers 2 solo missions will also limit the sentry's chances of exploding an ally too. I also recommend bringing along either Stun Grenades, the EMS Mortar Sentry Stratagem, or bot. That way, you can keep enemies in place, allowing your Mortar Sentry to clean up and not miss its targets, hopefully completing the challenge as quickly as possible to get 15 Medals.



