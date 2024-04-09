How to kill 100 enemies using the Gatling Sentry in Helldivers 2

The Personal Order to kill 100 enemies using the Gatling Sentry in Helldivers 2 means using the Gatling Sentry Stratagem as efficiently as possible if you want to clear this quickly. This turret's astounding fire rate turns weaker enemies to mush very quickly, so you want to get as many foes as you can in front of it to hit 100 kills fast. While the Gatling Sentry is one of the best Helldivers 2 Stratagems when it comes to the turrets, getting that many kills isn't so straightforward, especially in the hardest Helldivers 2 missions. So, here I've explained the best way to kill 100 enemies using the Gatling Sentry as quickly as possible.

How to get kills with the Gatling Sentry in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Gatling Sentry Stratagem rapidly fires higher caliber bullets at enemies, making it good against most enemies, but it's generally better against the Helldivers 2 Terminids thanks to their weaker armor. The easiest way to quickly get 100 kills with the Gatling Sentry is to start a low-difficulty Eradication mission on a Terminid-infested planet – obviously don't forget to bring the Gatling Sentry Stratagem with you.

Eradication missions require you to kill a few hundred enemies in less than 15 minutes, so place the Gatling Sentry somewhere safe, and ideally high up, and let it do its thing. Playing Eradication missions solo will ensure your sentry's kills won't be stolen by teammates and should speed up the completion of this challenge (and minimizes friendly-fire incidents).

However, sentries have very limited ammo, and the Gatling Sentry's bullet-spewing fire rate means it can chew through its reserves very quickly, leaving you without a turret buddy as you wait for the cooldown timer. That'll mean you might not complete this Personal Order in one Eradication mission, but you should be able to do it in two or three. While not essential, having the Synthetic Supplementation, Dynamic Tracking, and Shock Absorption Gel Ship Modules will also make this challenge easier, reducing your Gatling Sentry's cooldown time, call-in time, and ammo capacity respectively.



