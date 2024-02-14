All Enemies in Helldivers 2 listed and their weaknesses

This Helldivers 2 enemy list will help you deal with any and all future challenges based around beating enemies from all the enemy factions - Automatons or Terminids, the bots and bugs alike. Admittedly, we're lightly passing over the very minor enemies you'll come across, the simple rank and file, simply because there's little to say about them - they're easy to find and (individually) easy to kill. But every enemy that requires thought or strategy - we're here to help you beat them. Here's the full enemy list for Helldivers 2.

Oh, and keep in mind that we're explaining the broad enemy types - as you change the difficulty or explore different areas, you might face mutated, empowered or variant versions of certain foes, though the principles and broad descriptions below should still apply.

All Terminid bug enemies in Helldivers 2

Terminids are the more common enemies at time of writing, a faction of huge bugs that swarm in from the Eastern side of the Galaxy. As a rule, Terminids are weak to fire and generally less armoured than the Automatons are, while largely favouring melee attacks over ranged. Most players tend to find the bugs a little easier overall, but that doesn't mean that they're actually easy - especially when the bigger ones come thundering out of a Bug Breach, or when a Titan suddenly blocks out the sun above you…

Basic Bug enemies: Scavengers, Warriors and Hunters

(Image credit: Sony)

The basic rank-and-file bugs all focus on melee combat, attempting to swam or overwhelm the players, sometimes suddenly leaping at you and crossing long distances. They're individually usually pretty weak, but the danger is more about their sheer numbers. The Hunters especially can do high damage with a slightly longer range.

Tips and weaknesses: Shotguns, machine guns, SMGs, any of the Helldivers 2 best weapons that are suited to hordes will help cut through the basic bugs, whereas single-shot weapons will struggle to keep up. If you see any of them start spewing orange gas, they're trying to summon a bug breach - kill them immediately!

Hive Guards

(Image credit: Sony)

Slightly higher up the ladder than warriors, Hive Guards are darker-coloured bugs with armor-covered heads and front legs.

Tips and weaknesses: When attacked from the front, they tend to hunker down and use their armor protectively. You need to hurt them from behind to kill them.

Stalkers

(Image credit: Sony)

Stalkers are nasty pieces of work, white, mantis-like insects can turn semi-invisible and jump long distances, prioritising ambush tactics.

Tips and weaknesses: If you see a Stalker, mark it for your teammates to help keep track of it, and set it on fire if possible to make it clear.

Bile Spewer

(Image credit: Sony)

Bile Spewers are big, heavy bugs that move slowly, but can spit lethal jets of acid, explode when killed, and even fire distant artillery in later difficulties. There are two variants - green and orange - and as far as we can tell, the green ones are slightly tougher and do more damage.

Tips and weaknesses: Do not get caught in the spit - dive to the side the moment you see it coming. You can do more damage to spewers by shooting their abdomen behind them, but that will explode and do local damage as a result. Later difficulties will armor their front-sections, forcing you to shoot them from behind.

Chargers

(Image credit: Sony)

Helldivers 2 Chargers only show up on medium and higher difficulty, and are so feared by players that we actually wrote a whole guide on how to beat them. They look like big, armored beetle rhinos, and - surprise, surprise - charge at you.

Tips and weaknesses: Use our guide for more info, but a quick bit of advice - dive to the side when they charge and shoot the unarmored section at the back, or use armor-breaking weapons to create your own weak spots in its hide.

Brood Commanders

(Image credit: Sony)

High-damage enemies with brown, spiky carapaces that tend to hang around hives and points of interest, leading other bugs. They can also trigger Bug Breaches.

Tips and weaknesses: Stay out of melee range and get rid of it before it can bring in allies. You should also be aware that destroying the head doesn't kill them instantly - they can still try to kill you for a few seconds afterwards.

Hive Lords

(Image credit: Sony)

The most powerful of the Terminids, these towering kaiju spit lethal acid while also trying to stomp on the players. They're the focus of boss fights from Challenging Difficulty onwards, but in later games you can just find them wandering around the map…

Tips and weaknesses: Where to begin? Keep a long distance and try to break a section of its armor to create a weak point, using either powerful weapons or Stratagems. When it kills one of you, make sure that revived player lands on it to do extra damage, and dive to the side when it spits poison.

All Automaton bot enemies in Helldivers 2

The other big enemy faction in Helldivers 2 are the Automatons, referred to generally as the bots, a smaller and arguably more lethal faction from the Western side of the Galaxy. Bots often use armor to project themselves, have a greater focus on ranged combat, and are generally weaker to energy weapons and armor-piercing attacks.

If you see a Bot sending up a Flare, it's about to call in a Dropship, which deposits a random assortment of bots nearby. We've heard it said that Dropships can actually be destroyed midair - but frankly, having seen one survive an artillery strike and fly away, I'll believe it when I see it, and even if true, it's too much damage to really make use of. Far better to use those explosives to wipe the deployed platoon of bots the moment they land.

Basic bot enemies: Troopers, Raiders, Marauders, Commissars

(Image credit: Sony)

The basic bots are produced en masse by their factories and all have some sort of ranged weapons, though the Commissars will also have melee attacks ready to go. The individual lethality of these basic bots varies depending on what they've been given - those with rocket launchers can actually one-shot some players, while some use jetpacks for massive jumps that will close the gap between you and them fast. We told you Bots are deadly…

Tips and weaknesses: The versatility of bots means you want to stay on your toes and keep them at a distance. They won't swarm in the same way that bugs do and don't have much health, but they throw grenades, fire rockets and can make use of planted turrets. They're slow enough that you should try to stay ahead of them and fight them in smaller groups, using cover and corners to your advantage.

Berserkers

(Image credit: Sony)

Berserkers are spiky robots with chainsaws for arms - yeah, you wanna be wary of them. They're melee specific and have a bit of armor to protect them, but all they tend to do is charge the player, making them easy to shoot at least.

Tips and weaknesses: Aim for the head and glowing sections in the midriff while also running away as fast you can - those are the weak points, and Berserkers die pretty fast once they're destroyed. You can also take pieces off them by doing that.

Scout Striders

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Scout Striders are another enemy we wrote a specific guide for, but to clarify here, these are two-legged vehicles piloted by smaller robots that use armor plating to protect themselves from the front, firing shots at those ahead of it.

Tips and weaknesses: Scout Striders being protected from the front means you have to get around the back - where you'll see the very weak and vulnerable pilot who can be killed with even the smallest weapons the game has to offer. If you're pinned down or can't get the angle, just roll a grenade between the Strider's legs to take it out.

Devastators

(Image credit: Sony)

These big, armored robots cut an intimidating figure, and can be equipped with everything from shields to shoulder-mounted rocket launchers - the latter of which are deadly. Expect to see them showing up from medium difficulty onwards.

Tips and weaknesses: Strategies will have to vary depending on what the Devastator is equipped with, but aim for that little head, it's the only part that really takes damage in a big way. If it has rockets on its shoulders, you can blow them off by shooting the part where they're connected to the main body. Otherwise, high-damage explosives and Stratagems might be the way to go.

Hulks

(Image credit: Sony)

These literal absolute units start coming into play around the Challenging Difficulty, and are as varied as any other robot - you'll find some with flamethrowers, some with rockets, and some melee builds who charge at you. They're solid as rocks, and not easily dispatched.

Tips and weaknesses: The big vulnerability of Hulks are the exposed glowing vents on their backs. If you can pour enough damage into those, they explode, doing high damage to it and causing constant bleed over time that will eventually finish it off. Otherwise, use powerful bombs or armor-piercing attacks.

Tanks

(Image credit: Sony)

Perhaps the deadliest of the robot forces, tanks come into play more around the Hard difficulty, and are exactly what they sound like - huge rolling tanks made of dark metal that are surprisingly good at blending into the night. They're slow, but lethal if you're caught in the sightlines of their main cannon.

Tips and weaknesses: Like the Hulks, Tanks have an exposed vent at the back that needs to have damage poured into it, and even then you have to hit that vent with some powerful armor-piercing weapons - perhaps an Anti-Material Rifle. Failing that, grab some rocket launchers or just bomb it from space. While setting this up, your best bet is actually to stay too close to shoot and circle around it - or even climb onto its roof, if you're feeling bold.

Cannon Turrets

(Image credit: Sony)

Should we count these as an enemy? I guess it's no less deadly or sentient than anything else the Automatons have to offer, so if you see a tall, square tower with a rotating turret at the top, be careful! These are basically just static Tanks, slowly swivelling to fire at players in the mid-to-long range.

Tips and weaknesses: Use cover and speed to close the distance - it won't be able to shoot at you if you're standing near it. Once you're close, like the Tank, there's an exposed vent at the back that requires armor-penetrating shots to damage - though frankly, we just recommend calling in airstrikes to deal with these; they're pretty hard to hurt without heavy artillery, even if you have the shot on the vent.

