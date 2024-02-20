Where to find and kill Helldivers 2 Hunters

Helldivers 2 Hunters are a particularly vicious brand of bug that you'll find on any Termind planet and at any difficulty. Hunters are one of the smaller bug types and are easily identified by their paler coloring, red frills, and rapid, agile movements. They are very easy to kill on their own but can be horrific to deal with when small groups of them constantly leap at you, lashing out with lethal melee attacks. To help you complete any relevant orders or challenges, here's where you can find Hunters in Helldivers 2 and squish them with ease.

Best location to kill Hunters in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Taking down enough Hunters should be easy as these critters are found on all Terminid-infested planets, so make sure you're choosing missions in those yellow sectors of the galaxy map on your Destroyer. Nests can be a good place to find them, but you'll also wander into them patrolling too.



Hunters can also be found on any difficulty, though they are quite rare on Trivial and Easy, so I recommend checking out Medium at least where you'll also come across Helldivers 2 Bile Spewers. Don't get Hunters confused with Stalkers, which look very similar but are much bigger, deadlier, and can turn invisible!

As for the best way to kill Hunters, use any anti-infantry or small arms weapon as they have very little health and no armor to get through. One shot from the Breaker – arguably one of the best Helldivers 2 weapons – will kill one no problem, and a couple of bullets from any other primary or secondary will also do the trick. They do often get muddled up in swarms, which can make specifically targeting Hunters quite annoying, so bringing along a Machine Gun or Stalwart and just spraying and praying is also a valid strategy for lower difficulties. If you're playing on a higher difficulty, you might need to rely on a sentry Stratagem to help you out as you'll need a more powerful support weapon to deal with Helldivers 2 Bile Titans and other big bugs.

