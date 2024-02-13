Helldivers 2 Chargers are one of the most challenging enemies to kill, and the best way to do it is to use speed, teamwork, and quite a lot of firepower. Chargers throw themselves at Helldivers with the hope of trampling them, and can kill some players in a single strike, making them a serious threat to any team - and things get far worse later on when they start appearing in ever greater numbers. For that reason, we'll comprehensively explain how to kill Chargers in Helldivers 2 easily and efficiently - at no charge to you.

Helldivers 2 Chargers weakness and strategy

(Image credit: Sony)

Chargers in Helldivers 2 have a specific weakness - the unarmored section at the back, marked on the image above. If you have no specialist gear to take them out, here's the best way to kill them.

Stand at a distance from the Charger. If you don't have its attention, shoot it. It should charge at you. Hold your ground, then dive to the side at the very last second so it runs past you (this may take some practice). Shoot the exposed section at the back. Get up and repeat the above process until it dies.

Chargers still have a lot of health even shooting that area, so you'll need to repeat this process a few times, depending on whether you have the best Helldivers 2 weapons equipped. Of course, it goes without saying that teams of Helldivers don't have to do the whole matador routine, as one character can lure the Charger while somebody else shoots it.

Alternatively, you can use explosives, airstrikes or armor-penetrating weapons to punch holes in the Charger's carapace, effectively creating a weak spot. The Anti-Tank, Recoilless Rifle and Anti-Material Rifle are all good, early options for doing this. You'll know when you've exposed a weak spot, because the grey armor will be replaced with yellow/green meat - and shooting that with any weapon will do solid damage.

Here's some other facts about Chargers that'll help you deal with them:

Once the weak spot at the back bursts, they'll start taking bleed damage and die within a minute - though continuing to shoot that spot will speed up the process.

within a minute - though continuing to shoot that spot will speed up the process. Shooting the armored sections with non-armor penetrating weapons won't hurt it, and cause ricochets that risk everybody nearby - though that includes enemies.

that risk everybody nearby - though that includes enemies. If they run headlong into a wall when charging, they'll be briefly stunned . See if you can bait them into doing so.

. See if you can bait them into doing so. Using Incendiary attacks on a weak spot can set them ablaze for long-term damage.

attacks on a weak spot can set them ablaze for long-term damage. If you see a Charger before it sees you, start the fight with armor-breaking attacks or any of the best Helldivers 2 stratagems for cracking armor.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission