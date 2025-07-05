Marvel Rivals has thousands of comic book characters to choose from, so the devs are taking notes from player feedback: "We consider these votes to be highly valuable"

Marvel Rivals game director Guangyun Chen recently revealed that the team are allowed to add comic book characters stretching back across the last 85 years to the popular hero shooter, and with so many names to pick from, the devs are now looking at fan votes to shape the game's future.

The Marvel universe is obviously packed with heroes big and small, so there's no shortage of faces to choose from, but that can also be a double-edge sword in some respects. When do you wait to introduce household faces, like Jean Grey and Blade? How do you balance that with more obscure freaks, like the now-iconic Jeff the Land Shark?

In an interview with VideoGamer, Chen speaks about how the team at NetEase are inspired by players, explaining that they "continuously pay attention to the community and have noticed that players frequently take the initiative to vote on new heroes they would like to see in the future."

"We consider these votes to be highly valuable and will use them as an important factor in our planning for upcoming seasons," he added.

Now that Marvel Rivals is pumping out new playable characters every single month, instead of every six weeks as was the original plan, it might not take as long as you expect for NetEase to get around to your fave, either, whether that's a Marvel mainstay, like Thanos, or someone who's only briefly popped up in a couple places, like Soft Serve, the mutant who poops ice cream.

