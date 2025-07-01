It's finally official: Marvel Rivals Season 3 is getting Phoenix and Blade, and it looks like Knull is the new big bad you'll have to defeat

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is just around the corner, and this time, Phoenix and Blade are joining the fray.

A new trailer shared to YouTube shows Hela approaching Knull at the heart of Klyntar, the planet symbiotes like Venom and Carnage call home. It's a far cry from the Hellfire Gala's Krakoa we saw in Season 2.

Season 3: The Abyss Awakens Official Trailer | Fire and Shadow Collide on July 11th! | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

The Goddess of Death seems rather taken by the power offered by Knull, but "The Phoenix arrives from across the stars to erase Klyntar before the darkness can rise again," the trailer's Youtube description reads.

It's important to note this is Phoenix, not just Jean Grey. We actually see the Phoenix Force merge with Jean Grey in the trailer, it's pretty cool. Well, fiery, but you get what I mean. Still, she isn't powerful enough to stop a Knullified Hela until Blade bursts onto the scene and lends a helping hand. It's good he's finally woken up from his nap.

This confirms the Twitch leaks we recently got that these would be the two new characters to join Marvel Rivals' roster.

We see Blade take a bite out of Hela, so it looks like he'll be letting his vampiric side loose in Season 3 – it'll be interesting to see how that manifests in his combat style. I'm also curious to see if Knull will be added in the second half of the Season. I wonder what his lines with Venom will be.

You only have to wait until July 11, 2025 for Season 3 to kick off. Until then, check out the best online games you can play right now.