Marvel Rivals season 2 adds Emma Frost and Ultron as the Hellfire Gala becomes a battleground
Lots of other characters have cool new skins too
Spring may be here, but Marvel Rivals season two is going to kick off with a touch of Frost. By that I mean, Emma Frost is joining the roster as a new character alongside Ultron.
In a new trailer released this afternoon, we get a glimpse at a story trailer that shows Emma Frost welcoming man and mutant alike to the Hellfire Gala on the mutant nation of Krakoa. It's actually a sentient island and, in the comics, it's destroyed during the third Hellfire Gala, so that could be where this season is going.
Ultron shows up and ruins the party, attacking the guests with a swarm of robots and declaring "Man and mutant will be exterminated." During the ensuing fight, we get a peek at what appear to be some new skins for Storm, Magneto, Cloak and Dagger, and more. All the heroes' party attire looks very dashing.
Season two starts April 11, and, like the Fantastic 4, who came to the game during its first season earlier this year, we expect Ultron and Emma Frost to be free. It'll probably just be the new skins you have to pay for. I just wonder how these two will shake up the current Marvel Rivals characters tier list.
Emma Frost is very likely to appeal to all you thirsty Marvel Rivals fans out there, and you've already been eating well, what with Venom throwing it back in a new emote recently. If you want to learn how to make the symbiote twerk, we have a guide for that.
In the meantime, check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news you may have missed over the last 24 hours.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Helldivers 2 CEO says industry layoffs have seen "very little accountability" from executives who "let go of one third of the company because you made stupid decisions"
"Games that get 19% user score do not generally recover": Helldivers 2 CEO reflects on Arrowhead's "summer of pain" and No Man's Sky-inspired redemption arc