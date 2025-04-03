Marvel Rivals season 2 adds Emma Frost and Ultron as the Hellfire Gala becomes a battleground

Spring may be here, but Marvel Rivals season two is going to kick off with a touch of Frost. By that I mean, Emma Frost is joining the roster as a new character alongside Ultron.

In a new trailer released this afternoon, we get a glimpse at a story trailer that shows Emma Frost welcoming man and mutant alike to the Hellfire Gala on the mutant nation of Krakoa. It's actually a sentient island and, in the comics, it's destroyed during the third Hellfire Gala, so that could be where this season is going.

Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer | Krakoa Welcomes You April 11! | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

Ultron shows up and ruins the party, attacking the guests with a swarm of robots and declaring "Man and mutant will be exterminated." During the ensuing fight, we get a peek at what appear to be some new skins for Storm, Magneto, Cloak and Dagger, and more. All the heroes' party attire looks very dashing.

Season two starts April 11, and, like the Fantastic 4 , who came to the game during its first season earlier this year, we expect Ultron and Emma Frost to be free. It'll probably just be the new skins you have to pay for. I just wonder how these two will shake up the current Marvel Rivals characters tier list .

Emma Frost is very likely to appeal to all you thirsty Marvel Rivals fans out there, and you've already been eating well, what with Venom throwing it back in a new emote recently. If you want to learn how to make the symbiote twerk , we have a guide for that.

In the meantime, check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news you may have missed over the last 24 hours.