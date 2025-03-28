Thirsty Marvel Rivals fans are getting exactly what they wished for: Venom throwing it all the way back in a new emote

Venom's assets have been the subject of fascination for some in the Marvel Rivals community for months, and developer NetEase is now canonizing the thirstier memes out there with a twerking emote. Yeah, Venom's really, really gonna be throwing it all the way back in every lobby from here on out.

NetEase previously announced that players would be able to claim "a special April Fools Easter Egg gift" for free from March 31 to April 3, but remained very tight-lipped as to what the gift actually was. Dataminers thankfully wasted no time at all in uncovering what the fuss was all about and quickly flooded the internet with clips of Venom doing his best She-Hulk and Megan Thee Stallion impressions.

NetEase then announced the very real April Fools joke officially in a social media post, turning what would normally be relegated to a mod into an actual thing you actually do in-game.

Marvel Rivals fans have been hyper aware of how unusually caked up Venom's been since at least the winter update, where NetEase itself advertised a skin-tight cosmetic for the beloved anti-hero with a close-up shot of his ass. (See the headline image above.) Just in case you're wondering, it's all muscle - Venom's cheeks don't jiggle, even slightly, as he's shaking it. Some might say it's a half-assed emote, but I'm just glad that NetEase is flat-out rejecting the jiggle physics phenomenon regardless of the character.

Of course, since the animation now exists in the game's files, dataminers are already modding it onto other tank heroes with similar builds and making them twerk, too. Ever thought you'd see Hulk twerking in an officially licensed Disney video game? Well, it doesn't matter. He is down below. Wanna see Groot get Grootilicious? Also doesn't matter... they already are.

To unlock the "gift," you'll need to complete the newest Galatica's Cosmic Adventure board. It'll take a while, but the reward should be worth it if you can be assed to grind away for hours.

