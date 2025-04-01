How to get the Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote, Symbiote Boogie
The Symbiote Boogie emote is a free reward in Marvel Rivals, what a time to be alive
The Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote, aka the Symbiote Boogie, has finally gone live after much fanfare and excitement - and no, this isn't just an April Fools gag. Tied to the challenge path "Galacta's Cosmic Adventure," it's worth clarifying that the twerking emote is just for Venom, despite some speculation prior to release that other Marvel Rivals characters would be able to use it. Because this is what my life has come to, I'll show you how to unlock the Marvel Rivals Symbiote boogie emote - aka, the Venom twerk.
How to unlock the Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote
To unlock the Venom twerk or Symbiote Boogie emote in Marvel Rivals, players need to fully complete the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event, a limited-time series of challenges and rewards accessible through the Home tab in the main menu, that ends on April 11, 2025.
Galacta's Cosmic Adventure has been around for a while, a board-game themed event with a lot of rewards, including a Black Widow skin, but it's only on April 1, 2025 that the final reward was added: the Symbiote Boogie. To complete the GCA, players need to do the following:
- Complete the Daily Random Missions and Challenges that reward the player with the currency "Galacta's Power Cosmic"
- When you reach 30 Power Cosmic, you are given the chance to roll the four-sided die in the bottom right of the board.
- The Galacta token moves around the board, earning you rewards that you land on.
- When you have unlocked all 24 rewards on the board, you can claim the Symbiote Boogie emote for free from the center, as well as a Gallery Card.
At this point, all you need to do is to go to Venom in the Hero Tab of the main menu, and equip the Symbiote Boogie emote to his radial menu like any other emote. Finally, the lethal protector and/or scourge of Spider-Man can get his groove on.
Of course, if you're interested in more options for Venom customization, there's a new Pick-Up Bundle that allows you to unlock an orange skin for the big brute, as well as the new Marvel Rivals Costume Coins that let you get even more skins for free! Or, if you want to know more about the future of the game, we've got all Marvel Rivals upcoming characters that have been revealed and leaked here!
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Helldivers 2 is having players return to 'space Vietnam' as the Automatons have returned one year after we liberated Malevelon Creek
Marvel Rivals puts fun first in game balance, but new heroes and maps can still get complicated: "We joke about when we develop a hero and when we develop a new map, it's just doing science research"