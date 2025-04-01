How to get the Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote, Symbiote Boogie

The Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote, aka the Symbiote Boogie, has finally gone live after much fanfare and excitement - and no, this isn't just an April Fools gag. Tied to the challenge path "Galacta's Cosmic Adventure," it's worth clarifying that the twerking emote is just for Venom, despite some speculation prior to release that other Marvel Rivals characters would be able to use it. Because this is what my life has come to, I'll show you how to unlock the Marvel Rivals Symbiote boogie emote - aka, the Venom twerk.

How to unlock the Marvel Rivals Venom twerk emote (Image: © NetEase) To unlock the Venom twerk or Symbiote Boogie emote in Marvel Rivals, players need to fully complete the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event, a limited-time series of challenges and rewards accessible through the Home tab in the main menu, that ends on April 11, 2025.

Galacta's Cosmic Adventure has been around for a while, a board-game themed event with a lot of rewards, including a Black Widow skin, but it's only on April 1, 2025 that the final reward was added: the Symbiote Boogie. To complete the GCA, players need to do the following:

Complete the Daily Random Missions and Challenges that reward the player with the currency "Galacta's Power Cosmic" When you reach 30 Power Cosmic, you are given the chance to roll the four-sided die in the bottom right of the board. The Galacta token moves around the board, earning you rewards that you land on. When you have unlocked all 24 rewards on the board, you can claim the Symbiote Boogie emote for free from the center, as well as a Gallery Card.

(Image credit: NetEase)

At this point, all you need to do is to go to Venom in the Hero Tab of the main menu, and equip the Symbiote Boogie emote to his radial menu like any other emote. Finally, the lethal protector and/or scourge of Spider-Man can get his groove on.

Of course, if you're interested in more options for Venom customization, there's a new Pick-Up Bundle that allows you to unlock an orange skin for the big brute, as well as the new Marvel Rivals Costume Coins that let you get even more skins for free! Or, if you want to know more about the future of the game, we've got all Marvel Rivals upcoming characters that have been revealed and leaked here!

