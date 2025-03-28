How to get Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals' Pick Up Bundle
Costume Tokens in Marvel Rivals are unlocked through challenges in the Pick Up Bundle
Marvel Rivals Costume Coins are a new currency attached to the Pick Up Bundle, a short group of challenges that make for a small battle pass of challenges that also include an orange Venom Skin. Right now there's only one Costume Coin available, but it's entirely possible that more will be added to the game later. If you want to know how to get and use them, we'll lay out the details on how to get Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals just below.
How to earn Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals to get free cosmetic outfits
Right now the only way to get a Costume Coin in Marvel Rivals is to buy and complete missions in the Pick Up Bundle, a paid battle pass-style reward track that can be bought from the main menu for $2.99/£2.69. You can unlock just one reward per day by completing three matches. So, for example, if you complete three matches in Marvel Rivals, you get the first reward. Then you can come back the next day and complete three more matches to get the second reward.
On this progression path, the fifth reward is the Costume Coin, unlocked after 150 Chrono Tokens, a Spray, and a free orange skin for Venom that is immediately unlocked with the Bundle.
All Costume Coin cosmetics in Marvel Rivals
Once you have the costume coin in Marvel Rivals, you can get any free Costume cosmetic from a pretty long list, with one option for each of the Marvel Rivals characters. To do so, go to the Store tab on the main menu and select the "Exchange" option - you'll be shown all the Costumes that you can swap your Coin for. Right now, the full list of exchangeable outfits is as follows:
- Adam Warlock: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Black Panther: Bast's Chosen
- Black Widow: Arctic Agent
- Captain America: Captain Gladiator
- Cloak and Dagger: Growth and Decay
- Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy
- Groot: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Hawkeye: Freefall
- Hela: Goddess of Death
- Iron Fist: Sword Master
- Iron Man: Superior Iron Man
- Jeff the Land Shark: Incognito
- Loki: Loki Season 2
- Luna Snow: Shining Star
- Magik: Eldritch Armor
- Magneto: Master of Magnetism
- Mantis: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Moon Knight: Mister Knight
- Namor: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Peni Parker: VEN#M
- Psyclocke: Vengeance
- Punisher: Punisher 2099
- Rocket Racoon: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Scarlet Witch: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Spider-Man: Bag-man Beyond
- Squirrel Girl: Urban Hunter
- Star-Lord: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Storm: Mohawk Rock
- Thor: Herald of Thunder
- Venom: Space Knight
- Winter Soldier: Revolution
- Wolverine: Deadpool and Wolverine
Players can also exchange their Coin for 100 Units, though it goes without saying this doesn't exactly reflect the coins' greater value, and is presumably a gesture to those who don't like any of the costumes offered, or have somehow managed to obtain them all already.
