How to get Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals' Pick Up Bundle

Marvel Rivals Costume Coins are a new currency attached to the Pick Up Bundle, a short group of challenges that make for a small battle pass of challenges that also include an orange Venom Skin. Right now there's only one Costume Coin available, but it's entirely possible that more will be added to the game later. If you want to know how to get and use them, we'll lay out the details on how to get Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals just below.

How to earn Costume Coins in Marvel Rivals to get free cosmetic outfits

(Image credit: NetEase)

Right now the only way to get a Costume Coin in Marvel Rivals is to buy and complete missions in the Pick Up Bundle, a paid battle pass-style reward track that can be bought from the main menu for $2.99/£2.69. You can unlock just one reward per day by completing three matches. So, for example, if you complete three matches in Marvel Rivals, you get the first reward. Then you can come back the next day and complete three more matches to get the second reward.

On this progression path, the fifth reward is the Costume Coin, unlocked after 150 Chrono Tokens, a Spray, and a free orange skin for Venom that is immediately unlocked with the Bundle.

All Costume Coin cosmetics in Marvel Rivals

(Image credit: NetEase)

Once you have the costume coin in Marvel Rivals, you can get any free Costume cosmetic from a pretty long list, with one option for each of the Marvel Rivals characters. To do so, go to the Store tab on the main menu and select the "Exchange" option - you'll be shown all the Costumes that you can swap your Coin for. Right now, the full list of exchangeable outfits is as follows:

Adam Warlock: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Black Panther: Bast's Chosen

Bast's Chosen Black Widow: Arctic Agent

Arctic Agent Captain America: Captain Gladiator

Captain Gladiator Cloak and Dagger: Growth and Decay

Growth and Decay Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy

Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy Groot: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hawkeye: Freefall

Freefall Hela: Goddess of Death

Goddess of Death Iron Fist: Sword Master

Sword Master Iron Man: Superior Iron Man

Superior Iron Man Jeff the Land Shark: Incognito

Incognito Loki: Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2 Luna Snow: Shining Star

Shining Star Magik: Eldritch Armor

Eldritch Armor Magneto: Master of Magnetism

Master of Magnetism Mantis: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Moon Knight: Mister Knight

Mister Knight Namor: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Peni Parker: VEN#M

VEN#M Psyclocke: Vengeance

Vengeance Punisher: Punisher 2099

Punisher 2099 Rocket Racoon: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Scarlet Witch: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spider-Man: Bag-man Beyond

Bag-man Beyond Squirrel Girl: Urban Hunter

Urban Hunter Star-Lord: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Storm: Mohawk Rock

Mohawk Rock Thor: Herald of Thunder

Herald of Thunder Venom: Space Knight

Space Knight Winter Soldier: Revolution

Revolution Wolverine: Deadpool and Wolverine

Players can also exchange their Coin for 100 Units, though it goes without saying this doesn't exactly reflect the coins' greater value, and is presumably a gesture to those who don't like any of the costumes offered, or have somehow managed to obtain them all already.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.