All Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes (June 2025) and how to redeem

Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes are being sought out now that the game has officially launched globally, giving mobile players the chance to battle against the sinister forces of Nightmare as a range of Marvel Super Heroes (and Villains). If you delve into the Community section of the Settings you'll find the option to enter a Gift Code, but what does this mean and are there any of these promos currently available? We've got the answers here, so let us explain what Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes are currently available and how to redeem them.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes

MMMGLMMMGL – 1,000 Mysterium Coins, 1,000 Tactic Reports

At the time of writing there is one Marvel Mystic Mayhem code available, and this was released to celebrate the Marvel Mystic Mayhem Global Launch (see what they did there) on June 25, 2025.



This provides Mysterium Coins which are used to strengthen heroes, as well as Tactic Reports that provide EXP to level up heroes. There isn't an official expiry date for this code, but as it's tied to the launch it isn't likely to stick around too long – so make sure you redeem it as soon as you can.

Pre-registration Milestone Rewards – 10 Shadow Keys, Psylocke hero, Mysterious Ally avatar, 50,000 Mysterium Coins, 20 Wondrous Norn Stones (Normal)

As the game hit its milestone of having 5,000,000 pre-registered players before launch, the above rewards will also be delivered to all players' in-game Mail ready to be claimed regardless of whether they pre-registered or not.



Again, there isn't an expiry date for when this reward delivery will stop, though it appears that you have 21 days from receipt of the message to hit the button and claim your bonus items including new hero Psylocke.

How to redeem codes in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

(Image credit: NetEase)

To redeem codes in Marvel Mystic Mayhem, you need to hit three bars icon in the top right corner of the screen to open the menu, and then press the cog icon down the right hand side to access the Settings page.

From there, hit the Community option on the left hand side and a Gift Code text entry box will appear to input your promo code before pressing the Confirm button. Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes are not case-sensitive, so it doesn't matter how you type them in as long as you use the correct characters.

Expired Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes

As the game has only recently launched, there are currently no expired Marvel Mystic Mayhem codes to report. However, the launch code won't stay active forever, and as we saw with the Marvel Rivals codes it's possible they could quickly dry up completely, so you should make sure you redeem it ASAP before it gets moved down into this section.

