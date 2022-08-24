All Genshin Impact codes and how to redeem them

Genshin Impact codes are regularly released through promotions and livestreams, but with how quickly these come and go, many codes are easy to miss and may expire before you get a chance to redeem them. With that in mind, we've prepared a regularly updated list of all currently available Genshin Impact codes to redeem so that you can scrounge up every last Primogem and resource.

Genshin Impact codes to redeem

As it happens, Hoyoverse just released a fresh redemption code to celebrate the release of Sumeru in update 3.0:

6A6VJTWGCPYV - 60 Primogems, five Adventurer's Experience

This code rolled out alongside a separate login bonus which is also connected to the Hoyolab tool. This event will run from August 24 through August 30. By logging in every day via the tools tab of the Hoyolab website (opens in new tab) or mobile app, or the check-in link under the in-game news notice about "Genshin Impact Tools V3.0 Update," you can claim an additional 30 Primogems and some miscellaneous enhancement materials. It's not much but it is something, and something is all we can hope for with Genshin freebies.

If you're new to the game or haven't redeemed many codes before, you can also try this semi-permanent single-use code:

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, three Hero's Wit

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

You can redeem Genshin Impact codes via the official website's gift redemption page (opens in new tab). Make sure you're logged in with your Hoyoverse account, double-check that you have the correct regional server and character nickname pulled up (these boxes should auto-fill if you're logged in), and then enter the redemption code and click the redeem button. If you can't find the code redemption page, look under the "More" tab of the main page.

Your code rewards will be sent to you through Genshin Impact's in-game mail system. Be sure to collect them quickly so they don't get pushed down by other mail.

Expired Genshin Impact redemption codes

Most Genshin Impact codes expire fairly quickly, especially the reward codes issued during official update preview streams. The update 3.0 official program gave out three codes worth 100 Primogems each, for instance, but sadly they expired quite some time ago.

For reference, those now-expired codes are:

8ANCKTWYVRD5

EA7VKTFHU9VR

KT7DKSFGCRWD

