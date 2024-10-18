All Infinity Nikki codes and how to redeem them

Infinity Nikki codes can give you a handy boost in this open-world adventure, where dressing up is not only fun but the outfits you wear will often provide additional skills or powers to aid you in activities. While the game is built on a 'freemium' model that means you don't have to spend any money on it, being able to redeem codes that give you additional resources to fill your inventory and fund gacha pulls means you don't have to spend so much time grinding to get them. If you want to get up to speed, then here are the latest Infinity Nikki codes along with details on how to redeem them.

Infinity Nikki codes

NIKKI20241022 – 5 Revelation Crystal, 20 Thread of Purity, 10,000 Bling

At the time of writing there is only one Infinity Nikki code available, and while it doesn't have an expiry date specified the code itself contains the date of October 22, which is when the current Closed Beta Test is scheduled to end. That means it's likely to stop working then, so you should act quickly to claim it if you currently have access – but bear in mind that any items or rewards you earn during the beta will not carry over to the final release of the game.

Rewards for pre-registration – 50,000 Bling, 300 Thread of Purity, 3 Resonite Crystal, 4-Star Outfit: Far and Away

There are also rewards available for everyone who pre-registers, which are unlocked on the basis of the total global pre-registrations count. At the time of writing all of the above rewards have already been unlocked, and there's potentially another 17 Resonite Crystal to be earned if the global total grows to 30 million. If you haven't already completed pre-registration, then head to the official site and add your details so you don't miss out.

How to redeem Infinity Nikki codes

To redeem Infinity Nikki codes, you first need to complete the tutorial, as this will give you full access to all of the menus in your Pear-Pal. With that done, open your Pear-Pal and then hit the cog wheel to reach the Settings menu. Select the 'Other' tab at the bottom of the list, then scroll down to the 'Redeem Code' option and press 'Apply'. This will open a Redeem Rewards screen, where you can enter your code before hitting the new 'Apply' button to instantly receive your rewards. Note that each code can only be used once per account, so you can't claim the same benefits multiple times.

Expired Infinity Nikki codes

As the game is currently still in the Closed Beta Test stage, there are no expired Infinity Nikki codes to report at the time of writing. However, this situation is likely to change once the beta is over and we move on towards the full release, so any codes that expire will be moved here at that time.

