What is Infinity Nikki Vital Energy and how to get it

Infinity Nikki Vital Energy is one of your key resources in the game, as it's used to carry out various functions when you disappear off into the Warp Spire Realm Challenge. Vital Energy functions as a daily reward currency, as it gradually replenishes over time until you hit the cap – though if you're in a rush then there are other methods to get it without having to wait, if you're willing to pay for it. If you want to find out more, then here are all of the ways to get Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki and an explanation of what it's used for.

How to get Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki

(Image credit: Papergames)

There are three different ways to get Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki, with the easiest method being to simply wait for it replenish naturally over time. You get one Vital Energy every five minutes and this continues when you're away from the game, so you can just leave it working away in the background to keep your levels stocked for free, up to a cap of 350 in total.



If you're in a rush for Infinity Nikki Vital Energy then you can also trade resources to get more, and doing this will also allow you to exceed the 350 cap. Energy Crystals are collected by levelling up or increasing your Mira Level and Stylist Rank, and each one used will grant 80 Vital Energy. In a pinch you can also spend Diamonds to get more energy, though I don't recommend doing this unless you're really up against it as that currency is better spent elsewhere. You can trade Diamonds for 80 Vital Energy up to six times per day, but the cost increases with multiple purchases in the same day:

1st Vital Energy purchase = 50 Diamonds

2nd Vital Energy purchase = 100 Diamonds (150 total)

3rd Vital Energy purchase = 100 Diamonds (250 total)

4th Vital Energy purchase = 150 Diamonds (400 total)

5th Vital Energy purchase = 200 Diamonds (600 total)

6th Vital Energy purchase = 200 Diamonds (800 total)

Make sure you're regularly checking and redeeming all of the available Infinity Nikki codes, as these promos can provide you with bonus Energy Crystals and Diamonds to trade for Vital Energy through this process.

What is Infinity Nikki Vital Energy used for?

(Image credit: Papergames)

After meeting Tokar for the first time at the Stylist's Guild, he'll unlock the Warp Spire outside that is used to access the Realm Challenge. Interact with it and you can travel to the various Realms, where you'll be able to use Infinity Nikki Vital Energy for different purposes. Initially the Realm of Nourishment will be available, with further Realms unlocking as you progress through the storyline.

(Image credit: Papergames)

In the Realm of Nourishment, you can Escalate the materials you've collected to convert them into resources such as Bling and Thread of Purity. After choosing which resource you want to obtain, you can select each material to see how much of the resource you'll receive from Escalating it, and the cost in Vital Energy for doing so. Line up all of the materials you want to use, then hold the Escalate button to spend the indicated amount of Vital Energy in Infinity Nikki and receive your resources. If you exhaust your supply of Vital Energy, you'll need to wait for it to replenish or follow the steps above to claim more.

