Elden Ring Nightreign's creators are begging you: upgrade your flasks, stick together, and don't be afraid to use an ultimate for a revive

If you're one of the two million people who've already picked up a copy of Elden Ring Nightreign , you could do with these tips from publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment itself.

First off, stick together. Bandai Namco says this will "maximize your total damage and defense, but the key to sticking together is moving quickly and knowing your limits." To move quickly, sprint, wall climb, and enjoy the fact there's no fall damage. You can also use Spiritsprings and Spectral Hawks to cover large distances.

You should be on the lookout for churches, as these always have an item that will let you upgrade your healing flask, and "having additional healing will always be useful no matter which Nightlord you face."

If you're dying a lot, "it's usually better to cut your losses and move on than continue to struggle against a challenge that is too difficult." Bandai Namco recommends you're at least level five on the first night and level 10 on the second, but suggests being even higher will help your chances against the Nightlord.

As for beating the Elden Ring Nightreign bosses , Bandai Namco suggests quickly clearing out the waves of weak enemies, as the boss can spawn in while they're still alive if you're not swift enough.

Then, for the bosses themselves, have one player get their attention so the others can deal damage and heal as necessary. When you fight the Nightlord itself, use all available tools at your disposal, because you can't take them with you.

And if one of your party dies, one of you should distract the boss and draw them away while the other revives the fallen comrade. "This should help avoid total party wipes from sweeping enemy attacks."

A lot of the Ultimate abilities have a revive function, so use them. Especially use the ones that deal a lot of damage and have short cooldowns, as they'll help a lot in a boss battle.

If this all sounds like a lot, read our Elden Ring Nightreign review to see if the game is for you. You can also read the full list of Bandai Namco's tips right here .