Elden Ring Nightreign passes 2 million sales on its first day, despite a "Mixed" Steam rating and some of FromSoftware's lowest critic scores in years

Elden Ring Nightreign might not have received the same barrage of glowing review scores like Elden Ring did before it, but that's not stopped it from flying off the shelves. In fact, less than 24 hours after launch, FromSoftware's new co-op romp has already sold two million copies.

This was announced over on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, where it proclaims: "Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it. Thank you for your support."

Although the post focuses on the number of players rather than copies sold, since Nightreign isn't on any subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, you can be sure that every one of those loyal Nightfarers is someone who's actually paid for the game.

On one hand, this isn't hard to believe. It's a new FromSoftware title, after all, and a spin-off to a phenomenal game that's sold over 30 million copies . But on the other hand, the situation around this one is a bit different. It's a co-op-focused release – one that specifically wants players to set out in groups of three, with pairs not allowed – which, as reflected by the many posts from duos looking for a third player to round out their team, is already proving to be a bit of an issue.

And its reviews haven't exactly been without their criticism, either. When it debuted on Metacritic with an average critic score of 78, it was already FromSoftware's lowest-scored game in seven years , and it's since dropped another point to 77 (at least for its more frequently rated PS5 version).

Nightreign's Steam reviews aren't looking so great, either . The "Mostly Positive" rating it launched with has dropped further throughout the day, and it now has a "Mixed" average score with 65% positive ratings. At least it's bringing in a lot of players , though, with a concurrent player peak of 313,593 hit almost right out of the gate.

Clearly, though, none of those things have proven problematic enough to halt its day-one sales. This is just the start for Nightreign – it already has another new patch on the way next week , which promises to improve the experience for any solo players.

