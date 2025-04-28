FromSoftware says "we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion" as Elden Ring hits 30 million copies sold ahead of Switch 2 launch

Over three years since its initial launch, Elden Ring has hit another major sales milestone as FromSoftware confirms it's now passed 30 million sales worldwide. That's a lot of Tarnished, and even more deaths to the likes of Malenia, I'm sure.

Announced in a tweet today, the official Elden Ring Twitter account shares that there are now "30 million Tarnished," and writes: "Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion. May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold." The Japanese FromSoftware Twitter account clarifies that this figure equates to copies shipped.

Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion.May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/3oMfkVpFWUApril 28, 2025

It should go without saying that 30 million is a big number, but the milestone feels even more monumental when you compare it to the existing sales figures of the Dark Souls trilogy. According to publisher Bandai Namco's 2024 fact book , the series had sold 37 million units outside of Japan as of March 2024, so there's really not an astronomical difference between the entire franchise and Elden Ring as a standalone game.

It's also worth noting that the total number of Dark Souls sales is probably a fair bit higher than 37 million at this point. Not only is the existing data now more than a year out of date, but also, the fine print reveals that the number accounts for the "total for overseas sales for which Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. was the original seller (excluding domestic sales by FromSoftware, Inc.)."

Therefore, it sounds like we're missing a significant chunk of data here, even if it seems like Elden Ring has most likely still made massive strides towards meeting this overall total.

Dark Souls comparisons aside, 30 million sales isn't to be sniffed at, and we can expect that figure to keep on climbing, especially since Elden Ring is one of the biggest upcoming Switch 2 games . We might be about to see a massive swarm of Nintendo fans who've never set foot in the Lands Between embark on the action RPG later this year .

Assuming that Elden Ring runs well on there, the Switch 2 is likely to be a very popular platform to pick up a second copy of the game, too, especially for those who don't own a Steam Deck. Who doesn't want to explore Leyndell or get destroyed by Radahn while they're on the go?

