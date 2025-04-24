5,300 hours into Elden Ring, community hero Let Me Solo Them can beat the final boss almost “with my eyes closed” – and hopes FromSoftware loves her back

Inspired by Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her, a player whose jar-headed jolly cooperation earned them recognition from Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco and even totally separate games, fellow Tarnished hero Let Me Solo Them started a co-op quest of her own a few years ago. True to her character's name, she wanted to help struggling players defeat the final bosses of Elden Ring: Radagon and the Elden Beast.

Cut to this month and she's now passed 10,000 final boss kills [Editor's note: One of those was for me!] after playing roughly 5,300 hours of FromSoftware's mammoth RPG altogether.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, she says she's kept at it for so long, twinblade in hand, because "I just found a way of playing the game that brings myself and others joy, and that is the true reason why I kept going." With this hefty milestone, she can't help but hope the folks at FromSoftware or Bandai notice her efforts, just as many, many players have.

Why do this in the first place? "It all boils down to the fact that I just enjoy helping people," Let Me Solo Them says. "To me, the fight against the final boss is just really fun, as I have done it so many times, I can practically do it with my eyes closed, but to other players, it has such a big impact and means so much. I have received such kind and heartfelt messages after battles, and have met so many wonderful people along the way."

She usually averages around 10 boss kills a day, but she "absolutely" has hardcore days with many more attempts: "My record would have to be 100 in one day and it took about 13 consecutive hours of being summoned."

Since our last check-in with Let Me Solo Them, Elden Ring received the shockingly (and also predictably) massive DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. This release changed things for our jarred heroes, with Let Me Solo Her taking up various mantles to help with other bosses, and Let Me Solo Them was no different.

"Players who I helped in the past had reached out for my assistance once again with the DLC bosses," she says. "I had to help with battles from Rellana all the way to Consort Radahn (many many times). A good point to note is that although I mainly helped players with Radagon and the Elden Beast, I also helped other players with any boss if they messaged me asking for help."

Let Me Solo Them is happy with 10,000 kills and doesn't really have another set goal in mind, but says "I would still like to continue helping other players, as that is what I love doing the most. I am also very much looking forward to FromSoftware's next titles."

As it happens, FromSoftware's upcoming games are practically tailor-made to encourage this kind of community help even more than its longstanding asynchronous multiplayer system.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a 3-player co-op action game that whips the Lands Between into a session-based roguelike, and Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods is an 8-player PvPvE game with a bloody edge. We may or may not have jar helmets in these games, but we will definitely have co-op and we will need heroes.

Ex Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says "of course" The Duskbloods will "be great," but it and Elden Ring Nightreign present a "new challenge" for FromSoftware and boss Hidetaka Miyazaki.