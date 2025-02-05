Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pays tribute to Elden Ring icon Let Me Solo Her - and the legend himself thinks the Easter egg is "awesome"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 includes a not-so-subtle nod to Let Me Solo Her, the Elden Ring community icon who joined countless people's games to help them beat its toughest bosses while wearing nothing but a pot-head helmet and a loincloth. And even the legend himself thinks it's an "awesome" Easter egg.

The gruelling medieval RPG launched just yesterday and players are already sweeping through all of its corners for secrets, loot, and hidden quests. So, it didn't take long for some Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 fans to find the skeletal remains of a warrior who died with a pot around their skull and two blades clutched in each hand - and, of course, no other items of clothing around their bones. Unmistakeably a Let Me Solo Her reference. See it below!

The lore implications for this are pretty wild. Not only can the hero jump between multiple Elden Ring timelines to help the various warriors in the Lands Between, he can also jump into different universes. Unfortunately for him, despite besting Malenia thousands of times, travelling to 15th century Bohemia proved to be just a step too far. Fighting giant, mythical beasts is one thing - fighting pungent archers is another, though.

When GamesRadar+'s Austin Wood reached out to the streamer, he said the reference is "awesome," and "it's always amazing when people tell me they've found an Easter egg of me in another game."

The small reference isn't the only cool thing about the game, either. According to the devs, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was made to feel like a spiritual successor to two funkier classics, Morrowind and Oblivion, because "instant gratification has become a problem" in more modern games. Our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review also says that it's "utterly absorbing."

