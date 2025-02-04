How to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and get Saviour Schnapps

Wondering how to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Saviour Schnapps is an essential potion that players need to save the game, but it's a limited resource. Alternatively, there are other ways to save progress, like sleep and mission checkpoints, but the ability to save whenever you like is something that many players will still want (understandably).

With that in mind, we'll go through all the nuances of the KCD2 save system below, as well as how to craft your own Saviour Schnapps at the Alchemy tables. Here's how to save the game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and what you need to know about the power of Schnapps.

How to save the game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

There are four ways to save your progress in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, all of which are laid out below.

Drink a Saviour Schnapps potion. These consumables immediately save the game at any point, allowing you to reload from then. Saviour Schnapps can be bought from certain apothecaries and some merchants, found on enemies, or brewed yourself at Alchemy Tables if you have the recipe. Higher quality Schnapps also grant temporary health and stat bonuses.

Sleep in a bed. Sleeping for any period of time creates a save point when you wake up. It's good to have accessible beds scattered around the map for you to use, but you can always rent a room from an Inn, or even find abandoned camps with sleeping rolls for you to use.

Reach a set mission checkpoint. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has an autosave system that triggers at certain key moments - usually at the beginning and end of quests, as well as certain essential points in the middle of them (such as just before tough boss encounters or when entering a new area). These autosaves tend to be a little more liberal in the main story quests, but less so in side quests and tasks. You also get saves when you travel between different regions via caravans (if you don't know how to do that, we've got a guide on how to get back to previous regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2).

Quit the game from the pause menu. The "Save and Quit" option in the pause menu will allow you to save whenever you want, and you can technically reload that save at any point, which is a useful advantage that Deliverance doesn't highlight much. However, you can only have one save file made this way at a time. If you save and quit again, it deletes all other "save and quit" save files you've made.



How to get Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are one of the most important resources, and you can usually buy them from most merchants, though with limited stock. Troskowitz sells them, many herbalists will sell them, and you can find them as items on some enemies while looting.

Saviour Schnapps recipe location

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The best way to get Saviour Schnapps is to craft your own at an alchemy table, which you can do infinitely (assuming you have the herbs). You'll need the recipe though, which is given to you automatically when you complete the early sequence with Bozhena and Pavlena, just before the opening credits. Read the recipe in your inventory, and you'll be able to craft it at Alchemy Tables for the rest of the game.

How to craft Saviour Schnapps at Alchemy Tables

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

To brew your own Saviour Schnapps via Alchemy, you'll need 1x Nettle and 2x Belladonna, and to bring them to an Alchemy Table (you can use dried versions too, though it's harder to make a good quality Schnapps). Once there, do the following:

Fill the cauldron with wine. Crush 2 handfuls of Belladonna with the mortar and pestle and put it in the dish, not the cauldron. Put 1 handful of Nettles directly into the cauldron. Set the cauldron to boil for 2 turns of the hourglass, then take it off the heat. Put the dish of ground-up Belladonna in the cauldron. Boil it again for 1 turn of the hourglass, then take it back off the heat. Take a phial from the left shelf and pour the potion directly into it.

As your Alchemy skill improves, you'll get more Saviour Schnapps per brewing process, as well as increasing the likelihood of creating better quality versions of the Schnapps.

You can get the process wrong to some degree (boiling for the incorrect amount of time or using the wrong ingredient quantities) and still potentially come away with some working version of the potion, though it might be inferior. Henry will usually comment on any errors made as you take the potion at the end.

Nettle and Belladonna locations

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Both of these ingredients can be bought from Apothecaries and Herbalists for reasonably low prices, but you can also find them in certain environments around the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map.

Belladonna: Clearings and leafy woods. Appears as a small, leafy plant with purple berries and flowers.

Clearings and leafy woods. Appears as a small, leafy plant with purple berries and flowers. Nettles: At waterbanks, the edge of forests, and in field furrows. Appears as a tall, green plant with pointed leaves.

