What to do first in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for the best start

Knowing what to do first in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is quite tricky considering Henry has clear goals but also needs to get money, food, and shelter to survive. The best thing to do is forget the main quest for now and focus purely on building up some supplies and cash for Henry. Then you can start branching out, getting things like a horse and taking on side quests to prepare yourself for the wedding and the main quest. If you're wondering what to do first in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 now that you're free to explore outside Troskowitz, I've laid out a list of things you should prioritize to get off to the best start.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 things to do first

The first thing you should do is read our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 tips and tricks to get some general advice about how to handle the game. Although, if you're after specific activities and quests to pursue immediately after getting out of the pillory, here's what I recommend doing in roughly this order:

Speak to Bara and ask about Tomcat. This'll begin the Combat Training 1 side quest which will help you learn the basics of sword fighting, but I'll come back to this later. Ask Bara for help. Ask about money and she'll give you 5 groschen – better than nothing. Ask about something to wear and say you need armor to get a lockpick from her which you can use to steal a set of armor in the Troskowitz Rathaus. If you pre-ordered the game, now is a good time to speak to scribe Gaibl to begin the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 The Lion's Crest quest for the Brunswick armor too. Head straight to Tachov and speak to blacksmith Radovan. Tachov is well within walking distance northwest of Troskowitz. Find the blacksmith and speak to him to begin the "A Blacksmith's Son" quest. Radovan will be so impressed with your smithing work that he'll offer you his spare room to sleep in whenever you need it, which also comes with a chest that you can access any Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Collector's Edition items from. You should also sleep here to save. After saving, you could try playing some Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice to gamble your groschen and hopefully win big. Spend some money on a bit of food too but save what you can. Ask if Radovan has more work to begin The Jaunt quest. We'll come back to this quest later but getting started now will help as you need to head to Semine. Head west to the Combat Training 1 quest marker via Zhelejov and the wagoners' inn. Both of these areas are useful fast travel points and there area some side quests you can pick up. Complete Combat Training 1 and 2 with Tomcat to unlock the Master Strike combat technique. It's a good idea save just before duelling Tomcat, so that you can easily reload if you lose. Head to Semine to carry on The Jaunt. As part of this side quest, you can get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Continue following the quest to get more groschen and combat experience. Ride out to the quarry at Trosky Castle and collect the money stash. After The Jaunt, you can ride to the castle north of Troskowitz and collect over 500 groschen from a stash hidden atop the quarry. Read our tips and tricks for directions! Ride back to Troskowitz to buy the Marigold Decoction recipe from the apothecary. This lets you brew healing potions.

You don't have to follow these steps to the letter or even strictly in this order, and it'll take you a few hours to get all this done anyway, but it should set you up nicely for what's ahead. Since I advise talking to the blacksmith as early as possible and starting the Jaunt, this'll set you on the blacksmith path for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers quest, but you can also head to the Lower Semine Mill later to start working on miller Kreyzl's path into the wedding.



