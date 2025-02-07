Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Materia Prima walkthrough

For the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Materia Prima side quest, you need to use your stealth and thievery skills to steal a document for Kreyzl. The document is held quite securely in a locked chest in the Troskowitz Rathaus jail, but with good preparation, training, and this walkthrough, you'll sneak in and snatch the document without anyone knowing you were ever there. Here's exactly what you need to do to complete the Materia Prima quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Materia Prima quest without getting caught

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Before getting started on this Kingdom Come 2 Materia Prima stealth operation, I recommend getting acquainted with lockpicking by heading into the barn where you grabbed the flour sacks from. To the left of where the sacks were, there are three lockpicks and a dagger that you can collect as well as a "very easy"-rated locked crate. Crack it open and you'll find seven more lockpicks – if things go well, you won't actually need these, but it's well worth picking them up while you're here.

Next, head over to hired hand Hensel and tell him you want to try both pickpocketing and stealth takedowns. Again, if all goes smoothly, you won't need to rely on these techniques, but knowing about them will help if things go wrong.

Finally, make sure you bring a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 torch with you in case you get caught skulking about at night and do not wear armor and other clothing that substantially increases your Noise stat – honestly, going in naked isn't a terrible idea if you're desperate.

With your preparations complete, here's how you steal the document in Troskowitz for Kreyzl:

Fast travel to Troskowitz and speak to hired hand Zinek who is locked in the stocks in the middle of town. He asks for a password but there is no right answer here, so just pick any of the options. He explains that the document is in a chest of stolen items in the Troskowitz Rathaus jail, which is at the back of the Rathaus under the guardhouse. Sleep or pass the time by doing other activities until it has passed midnight. Everyone should be asleep by this time aside from patrolling guards. You could brew some Saviour Schnapps potions using Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 belladonna so that you can set up plenty of save points along the way to fall back on. Don your stealth outfit, crouch, and do not draw your torch when it's dark. This is also a great time to drink a Nighthawk potion if you have one, which will help you see better in the dark. Head over to the small, white guardhouse building at the back of the Rathaus. There might be a guard leaning against the wall right next to a set of descending stairs.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

If there is a guard, knock him out with a stealth takedown and move the body out of sight. You can also try luring him away with a thrown rock or similar distraction. Go down the steps and immediately on your right, you'll spot a cellar you can go into. Grab the book at the back of the cellar called "The Strength of the Knight II". Leave the cellar, go down the hallway, and into the jail. You'll reach a junction where you'll see the looked chest of stolen goods, a set of ascending steps straight ahead, and jail cells to your left and right. Avoid the steps ahead as this leads into the guard bunks. You can obviously try pickpocketing them while they sleep for any loot, but it's risky.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Go into the cell on your left and grab Zinek's forged key. It's under the right side of the bed, partially buried by some hay.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Unlock the chest and take the Offer of Hermes Trismegistus. There are some potions, a lockpick, and a wolf fang you can grab. Now is also a good time to chug a Saviour Schnapps and save! Head back the way you came up the stairs, being cautious of any patrolling guards. Wait for them to pass, then sneak out towards the tree and bushes by the guardhouse. Head towards the fields to the north of Troskowitz to get clear. Fast travel back to the Lower Semine Mill, wait until morning if it's still nighttime, and speak to Kreyzl. Tell him you have the document to hand it and the forged key over in exchange for 45 groschen, a book called "With the silence of a cat I", and improvements to Stealth and Thievery.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

With the letter handed over to Kreyzl, that's the end of the Materia Prima quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Assuming you followed the steps in this guide, you should have 10 lockpicks, 45 groschen, two books, and a few potions and other bits to show for your efforts. You can study The Strength of the Knight II and With the silence of a cat I to increase your Strength and Stealth respectively and then sell both.

Completing Materia Prima also means you've started the miller's path for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers quest, so if you keep asking Kreyzl for work, he'll eventually get you into the wedding. However, if you’re past that point and have completed the Kingdom Come Delivernace 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls quest, you can still follow Kreyzl's weird questline for some rewards.



