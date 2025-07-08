As Borderlands 4 fans create a skill tree planner months before launch, creative director issues a reminder that "the game isn't done yet" and their builds are "subject to change"

Some eager Borderlands 4 fans have developed a build planner for some of the game's characters a few months ahead of launch. However, the game's creative director has warned players to not get too attached.

Borderlands 4 isn't out for another two months, but it already feels like we know a ton about it. Over the last few months, when Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford isn't putting his foot in his mouth , we've been getting pretty frequent new details about the game. This includes a promising sounding info drop that we should be seeing less toilet humor , and we can expect some changes to the loadout system .

Because of all the info we have already, a group of Borderlands fans have recently released a Borderlands 4 skill planner for two of the characters – Vex and Rafa – which includes an interactive skill tree that allows you to figure out what route you want to take through the game over two months in advance.

This is an awesome tool!! But remember... the game isn't done yet... and all skills are SUBJECT TO CHANGE :) We're still balancing and fine tuning all characters, so what you've played/seen in demos so far maybe different at launch. Just a reminder :)July 7, 2025

However, as helpful of a tool this is, the fans behind it may have jumped the gun somewhat. Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins reacted to the skill planner, saying: "This is an awesome tool!! But remember... the game isn't done yet... and all skills are subject to change."

He adds: "We're still balancing and fine tuning all characters, so what you've played/seen in demos so far may be different at launch."

So while you can somewhat plan your route through Borderlands 4's skill tree right now, maybe don't get too attached to your build until the game is out.

