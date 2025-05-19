Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Source of Inspiration walkthrough

The KCD2 Source of Inspiration quest is one of Brushes With Death's most fiddly missions without a walkthrough - which I'm here to provide. When Henry is tasked to find historical places of worship for the old gold Veles by the artist Voyta, he needs to help the one person who remembers, the old lady Kvyetoslava, actually recall where to look.

This quest comes up not long after you've had to work out how to start KCD2 Brushes with Death, so to help you through every step of the way, we'll explain where to look and what to do in the Source of Inspiration side quest for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, with a full walkthrough on how to help Kvyetoslava and find Veles for Master Voyta.

Source of Inspiration walkthrough and guide for KCD2

These are all the steps you need to take for the Source of Inspiration quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Speak with Voyta and be directed to speak with the old woman at Vidlak Pond. At Vidlak Pond, speak with Kvyetoslava and she'll ask you to find 5 Valerian flowers. You can find all the Valerian you need alongside the stream in her garden. Bring them back and she'll give you a dress to repair. You can repair it either with a Tailor's Kit or by actually taking it to a tailor. Return the dress to Kvyetoslava and read her poetry to help her memory. You'll be directed to three possible locations for the Shrine – go to the one near Lower Semine Pond. Clear out the bandits at this location, then inspect the huge stone face. Go back to Voyta in Trosky Castle, tell him about the Shrine, then return to the stone face with him to conclude the quest.

Some of these elements are pretty straightforward (like killing bandits), others are not. We've gone into the more complex elements below to help you get a handle on what you need to do.

Valerian location

Valerian plants are actually incredibly close to Kvyetoslava, at the point marked above where her garden borders the edge of the stream.

You need to look for small white flowers in the thick grass. Alternatively, you can always buy them from apothecaries, though the fact you only have to walk about 15 feet from the old lady herself means you ideally shouldn't have to.

Best poetry choices for Kvyetoslava

When reading poetry to Kvyetoslava in the Source of Inspiration quest, you want to always pick whatever skill you're best at and have the most chance in. There's no wrong dialogue option, but while failing this doesn't stop you from completing the quest, passing all four dialogue checks does award you a Trophy/Achievement you might have otherwise missed called "Poet's Gut."

Veles' Shrine location

Kvyetoslava will give you three possible locations for Veles Shrine, but while there's no penalty to visiting the other two, there's no benefit either. The correct location is the area South of the Lower Semine Pond, where you'll find the shrine – a set of huge carved stone faces – as well as numerous bandits who you'll need to get rid of. Once you do that, walk up to the faces and inspect them to mark the area properly.

