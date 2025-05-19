How long is the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brushes with Death DLC?
The Brushes with Death DLC expansion for KCD2 will take twelve hours at most
How long is the Brushes with Death DLC for KCD2? The first major Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 expansion's length will vary depending on skill, much like the core game, but it's not going to take you anything like as long. Brushes with Death is effectively one quest chain with a bit of variation and some challenge to it, but the fact it's split across two regions means it might take longer. Having played it from start to finish, I'll explain how long it takes to beat the KCD2 Brushes with Death DLC expansion, and what you actually have in store for you going in.
KCD2 Brushes with Death length and time to beat
To complete all the content in Brushes with Death, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's first DLC expansion, will take most players no more than twelve hours, and potentially less than six if they're very focused and skilled at the game.
To explain, Brushes with Death adds a new quest chain to KCD2 centered around a new character called Voyta, an artist found in the Trosky region. Voyta's questline starts in Trosky, but later moves on to Kuttenberg, so players experiencing the DLC alongside the main story may have to wait before the second region is unlocked to complete it.
However, if you're playing it in the endgame state, like I did, and know how to travel between regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, there won't be much limiting you. Not only that, but Voyta's questline is relatively straightforward. While there's some opportunity to make different choices for different outcomes, they aren't hugely divergent as a rule, so even reloading saves to see different outcomes won't substantially impact playtime.
If you have the DLC and want to try it out of course, you'll need to know where to look to begin, and when it unlocks for you! To help you out with that, we've got a guide on how to start KCD2 Brushes with Death dlc here!
