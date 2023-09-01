Should you protect the Lodge or go to the Eye in Starfield?

Deciding whether to protect the Lodge or go to the Eye in Starfield sees you forced to make a big choice during the mission High Price to Pay, after a sudden attack on Constellation. There are some major consequences in Starfield for either outcome, so it's worth understanding what you're getting into, and I can take you through the options of whether you should stay at the Lodge or head to the Eye, and what happens either way.

Warning: obviously there will be spoilers for both outcomes ahead, though nothing beyond the scope of the mission itself.

Protect the Lodge or go to the Eye in High Price to Pay?

The choice to protect the Lodge or go to the Eye in Starfield determines which of two Constellation members will die, forever removing them from the game. However, we've had multiple members of the team go through this mission, and it seems like which two members are at risk varies from playthrough to playthrough.

Not being able to see behind the scenes, we can only make an educated guess as to what determines which characters you're choosing between, but it seems like it's the two Starfield companions in Constellation you have the best relationship with. Admittedly, we're not 100% certain about that, but it seems like that might be the deciding factor when comparing our experiences. For example, on one person's playthrough, the choice was between saving Barrett and Sam Coe - for another it was between Andreja and Sarah.

Basically, save the game before making the choice to see who's at risk, so you have an option to go back and choose again if you're not fond of the result.

Is there a way to save everyone in High Price to Pay?

No, as far as we know there's no way to get through the mission without a major character death occurring, and all you get to decide is which of the two characters specific to you it is that'll get finished off, as this ultimately is a scripted event - somebody will either bleed out on the Eye or get shot at the Lodge. If you want to prevent this from happening, the only recourse is to delay the High Price to Pay mission and just spend more time with them as a companion before going back to the Lodge to start it - though all that time spent with them makes it fairly likely that they're the ones that will get killed, if our theory about what determines the outcome is correct.

