How to dock in Starfield and board ships

Once you know how to dock in Starfield you'll be able board ships and, in the case of enemy craft, steal them. Docking with spaceships can be a slightly confusing process, but one that's worth knowing, especially if you find yourself working for the Freestar Rangers or taking up a career in piracy. To dock with a ship and board it requires special targeting skills to blow it out of the air, but also not damaging it to the point where the ship is reduced to smoking wreckage. We'll explain the process below in our guide on how to dock with and board ships in Starfield.

How to board and dock with ships in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To board a ship in Starfield while it's flying through space, you need to do the following:

Acquire the Targeting Control Systems skill, one of the Starfield skills on Tier 1 one of the Tech tree, at least at rank 1. Get into combat with the ship you want to board and dock with. Power up weapons and keep the ship ahead of you. A "targeting" meter will build up at the bottom of the screen. When the meter is full, you can press X to target specific systems of the ship. Use left and right on the D-Pad to select "Engines". Now selected, fire weapons on the engines until they are non-functional. This will vary depending on how much power the ship can supply to them. If the enemy ship breaks lock with fancy flying, repeat steps 3-5. Be careful not to completely destroy it! Once the ship's engines are destroyed, it will be immobile in space. Be careful - it can still fire on you. Get within 500 meters of the enemy craft and hold X, when prompted, to dock with it. You will now be docked with the ship, as you would a regular spaceport, and have the option to board the ship.



At this point you'll have free reign of the enemy craft, with your Starfield companions joining you - though keep in mind the occupants of this new craft are likely very unhappy with you after the recent firefight. If there's a hostage to be saved, they're likely in the cockpit, along with some enemies, and depending on the size of the ship and the threat involved, you might find anything from a couple to pirates to legions of enemies to deal with.

Once you're done with whatever you want to accomplish on the ship, you can use the ladder you spawn in with to get back to your own ship, or fast travel with the scanner as you would on a planet. Alternatively, keep it for yourself! This is step one of how to steal ships in Starfield.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission