What are Starfield biomes and what's biome complete mean?

Starfield biomes and the 'biome complete' messages can be confusing, especially if you haven't hit 100% on a survey and still have plants and animals to find. The system isn't that complicated, but it is down to you to work out, which can mean some trial and error while you piece it all together. I've surveyed a ton of planets at this point so here's everything I've learned about biomes in Starfield and how to find all the flora and fauna.

What are Starfield biomes?

Every Starfield planet is made up of biomes, or different environments. Things like savannah, wetlands, coniferous forest, deciduous forest and so on. Most planets have at least three different biomes that can be seen from the planet view when you click anywhere on the surface in Starfield.

So in the shot above you can see the destination is a wetlands biome that's 0% complete, referring to how much has been surveyed. As you explore and scan plants and animals you'll increase that percentage and eventually 100% that biome, but not necessarily the whole planet.

What does biome complete mean in Starfield?

When you get the message biome complete in Starfield, it means you have found all the plants or animals in that area. So, in the shot above, you can see it says 'biome complete' for the flora but there's still one plant to find. That means the final plant is in a different biome. So, to scan it you'll need to fly to different parts of the planet and different biomes. As you look for biomes from the planet view, the percentage completion rating displayed will help you locate areas with something left to find and, when you land, if there's no 'biome complete' message there's still something new to scan.

All biomes complete but not a 100% survey?

Sometimes you can seemingly have 'biome complete' in all planet areas but still not have all the flora or fauna. If that happens there's basically a biome you haven't found yet. It'll probably be a coastal area as they can be quite hard to find when you click around a planet - Akila, for example, has a tiny coastal savanna area that is very hard to locate. There's a single species of fish there you need to scan to 100% the planet survey.

So if you're getting biome complete everywhere but not hit 100% on a survey then click around all the coastal areas and the planet generally, to make sure you've found absolutely everywhere there is to explore.

