Understanding how to pick locks in Starfield can be confusing. There's no tutorial and it doesn't look like any recognisable minigame you might have seen before. Once you work out what's going on though, the system because much clearer and with my help you should be popping locks without wasting any Digipicks.

Starfield lockpicking basics

A lock's ring layers consist of holes you can 'clear' using the pins on the digipick. If you clear a layer of holes it disappears, letting you access the next layer. Clear all the layers and you open the lock. When matching pins to holes, any holes not matched to a pin will remain, so if you don't clear a layer in one go what's left must match a remaining set of pins or you won't be able to progress.

How lockpicking works in Starfield

Starfield lockpicking involves using your digipicks to match small pins around a circle with gaps on the lock - line up the pins to the holes and you cancel them out and, when you've cleared all the holes in a layer, you can move to the next one. When all the circles have been cleared, the lock will open.

The trick to understanding how this Starfield system works is that you can rarely clear a layer in one go. Instead, you have to look at all the pin options you have and think ahead, working out the best combinations to clear each layer. The key thing to be aware with this is to not leave a pattern of holes behind that isn't matched by a group of pins. If you do, you can create a combination of holes with no pins that match it, blocking you out of progressing.

So, taking the lock above as an example, you can see that these two sets of pins match the first layer:

It doesn't matter what order you use those two highlighted options in, the thing to understand is that they clear the first layer with no left over holes. Because it's possible to clear the holes in a way that can leave combinations with no matching pins, you always want to try and work out what will clear a layer before you commit to anything.

Once that first layer is clear, the second layer is cleared in a similar way:

Again, it doesn't matter which sets of pins you use first as long as the combination clears all the holes. As you level up the Security skill and access Advanced, Master and Expert locks you will see more complicated layers and pins, but the same principles remain - use the pins to clear the holes, always ensuring you leave patterns behind you can still match. You do get a few levels of undo if you make a mistake, but generally you want to test out all the options and confirm what fits before doing anything too permanent.

How to get more Digipicks in Starfield

Unfortunately, the only way I've found to get Digipicks in Starfield currently is to find them. I've not seen any for sale yet, although I also haven't joined any factions that might have them. In the Elder Scrolls games joining the Thieves Guild usually unlocks a merchant selling illicit things like lockpicks, but I've yet to find an equivalent here. If that changes I'll update this.