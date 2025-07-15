After a nearly month-long delay, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 launches this week with "new Photo Mode functionality, additional cars, and more"
Get ready to race, chooms
Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.3 sees CD Projekt Red reaching near-Terraria levels of surprise support for its now-venerable RPG, but we've had to wait for it. After a nearly month-long delay, the update is scheduled to launch this week, and the devs are already teasing what we can expect from the patch.
Patch 2.3 will launch on July 17, alongside the release of Cyberpunk 2077's Mac port. In a press release for that Mac version, CDPR noted that patch 2.3 will introduce "new Photo Mode functionality, additional cars, and more."
We'll get a whole lot more info on what to expect from 2.3 as part of a REDstreams dev broadcast on July 16 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. The stream will feature Pawel Sasko, now associate game director on Cyberpunk 2, and Adrien Jouannet, lead designer at prolific support studio Virtuos. You can tune in on Twitch or YouTube, or just bookmark this page and check out the embedded stream below.
CDPR's social media posts on the stream are coyly using terms like "driving," "passengers," and "under the hood," so it's a safe bet the big focus for this update is going to be the vehicles. From this update to the Mac port and the recently announced Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2, it's clear that CDPR's take on the franchise has a lot left to give. And that's not even counting Cyberpunk 2, chooms.
