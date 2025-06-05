CDPR can't help itself, channels Terraria with yet another Cyberpunk 2077 update coming this month: "We have been cooking for you in secret for a bit"

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting another update despite CD Projekt Red previously signaling there would be no more.

In a trend that's starting to rival Terraria's seemingly endless final updates, CDPR has announced yet another apparently significant update for Cyberpunk 2077. No, you aren't imagining things, update 2.1 from December 2023 was supposed to be the last one, and then 2.2 from this past December was really supposed to be the end, and now in June 2025 – even as all of its developers have moved on to other projects - Cyberpunk 2077 is getting yet another update. And this time, CDPR isn't even fooling itself by calling it the final update, potentially indicating more to come.

"We're not done yet! Stay tuned for more info about the next Cyberpunk 2077 update coming later this month," said CDPR global community director Marcin Momot on Twitter. "We'll start spilling the beans closer to the release of patch 2.3 (that's its name), so for now, we ask for a bit more patience. Let the team cook!"

With Cyberpunk 2077 landing on Switch 2 today, Cyberpunk 2 officially in pre-production, and a handful of other upcoming CDPR games in the works, I'm amazed the studio still has the bandwidth to update a five-year-old game just for the hell of it.

Alas, "Yes, 2.3 for #Cyberpunk2077 is coming, we have been cooking for you in secret for a bit," added Cyberpunk 2 associate game director Pawel Sasko. "As usual, I'm taking care of the update personally and we will communicate more, when it's ready."

We don't have any details about Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.3 just yet, but with it launching sometime this month, I'm thinking it won't be long before we learn more.

