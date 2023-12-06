Everything new in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update has introduced a whole host of new features and small tweaks to improve your experience in Night City. The previous Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update was all about completely overhauling some of the core systems of the game and adding nice quality-of-life changes, but the free 2.1 update is more about livening up Night City. A functioning metro system, a new personal radio, romantic hangouts, and gang pursuits all contribute to making Cyberpunk 2077 feel a little bit more immersive while on your deadly merc adventures as V.

Of course, there's also a whole host of bug fixes and other minor changes for the base game and Phantom Liberty that I've not covered here, but you can read all about them in the full update 2.1 patch notes. For a breakdown of the essential changes, I've laid out everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 below.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 adds a few new features to enhance Night City life and amp up the immersion for players:

V now has a functioning NCART City Pass, allowing you to travel between 19 metro stations throughout Night City . You can use these stations as normal Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel points or you can ride the Night City Area Rapid Transit trains around like a real metro system, taking in the city sights. Do note that this feature isn't available at the start of the story and you will need to get past the Konpeki Plaza heist mission first.

. You can use these stations as normal Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel points or you can ride the Night City Area Rapid Transit trains around like a real metro system, taking in the city sights. Do note that this feature isn't available at the start of the story and you will need to get past the Konpeki Plaza heist mission first. V also has a Radioport that's basically an iPod implant, allowing you to listen to the radio even while on foot . Music transitions seamlessly from your vehicle's radio to the radioport too, and you can even listen while riding the NCART. It will only turn itself off for in-game score music that plays during combat encounters and particular missions.

. Music transitions seamlessly from your vehicle's radio to the radioport too, and you can even listen while riding the NCART. It will only turn itself off for in-game score music that plays during combat encounters and particular missions. More car chases and gang pursuits . Night City is a lot more dangerous depending on your actions, as antagonizing gangs during particular missions and gigs means they're more likely to pursue you in the open world, and missions that involve stealing vehicles can turn into violent car chases.

. Night City is a lot more dangerous depending on your actions, as antagonizing gangs during particular missions and gigs means they're more likely to pursue you in the open world, and missions that involve stealing vehicles can turn into violent car chases. Cyberware changes, including two new cyberware options: Feen-X skeleton cyberware provides a massive boost to RAM regeneration when it's below a certain limit. Cogito Lattice integumentary system cyberware provides armor and massively increases your armor when your RAM is below a certain limit. Cyberware rebalancing , including capacity cost changes, armor changes, and more.

Weapon and Quickhack changes , such as increased ammo reserves for all ammo types, increased mod drop rate and availability, and Kerenzikov now working with thrown weapons.

, such as increased ammo reserves for all ammo types, increased mod drop rate and availability, and Kerenzikov now working with thrown weapons. New option to mark weapons as favorites which prevents them from being sold, disassembled, or dropped.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Phantom Liberty was obviously a huge source of new missions and activities for Cyberpunk 2077, but the 2.1 update has added a few extra activities and changed some things, adding more to do and enhancing the Night City experience:

Once you've completed the romance questline for your chosen Cyberpunk 2077 romance partner, you can invite them over to any of your owned apartments for a hangout using your phone. Go to the apartment you told your date to go to start a mission called "I Really Want To Stay At Your House". You'll find your date already in your apartment and from there you can chat and hangout. These hangouts aren’t limited either, so after a while you'll be able to text your partner again to effectively replay the hangout mission.

Go to the apartment you told your date to go to start a mission called "I Really Want To Stay At Your House". You'll find your date already in your apartment and from there you can chat and hangout. These hangouts aren’t limited either, so after a while you'll be able to text your partner again to effectively replay the hangout mission. After completing The Beast In Me racing side missions, you'll unlock repeatable car races. Compete in them for a chance at Eurodollars and a superior discount on Autofixer vehicles.

Compete in them for a chance at Eurodollars and a superior discount on Autofixer vehicles. Bosses Yasha Ivanov, Boris Ribakov, and Adam Smasher are now tougher and more interesting foes to face, employing new tactics and abilities. Notably, Adam Smasher's late game boss fight sees him benefitting from Sandevistan and a serious power boost, making him a highly aggressive and fast fighter.

Notably, Adam Smasher's late game boss fight sees him benefitting from Sandevistan and a serious power boost, making him a highly aggressive and fast fighter. Sightseeing binoculars can now be found around Night City, allowing you to take in the neon-drenched sights of the metropolis.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Vehicles have got quite a lot of love in the Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update, with several new ones to unlock and massively enhanced motorcycling:

New vehicles available on Autofixer: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Brennan Apollo 650-S Nazare "Racer" Nazare "Kobold" Kusanagi "Akashita" Kusanagi "Peacekeeper"

You can now mark vehicles as favorites in the Call Vehicle menu.

Motorbike leaning allows you for greater control while riding a bike. You can lean forwards and backwards to shift your weight to affect steering, pop wheelies or endos, and perform other tricks while airborne.

You can lean forwards and backwards to shift your weight to affect steering, pop wheelies or endos, and perform other tricks while airborne. Motorbike melee combat improved and you can now use throwing weapons , such as knives and axes, while riding a bike.

, such as knives and axes, while riding a bike. The previously closed off highway section spanning Heywood and Santo Domingo has now been properly opened and is used by NPCs.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update adds a few useful accessibility features and options to make the game more comfortable to play. Importantly, they're now all laid out in a convenient 'Accessibility' tab in the game's settings menu:

Larger font and HUD element options to make the UI more readable. Font sizes which will affect things like tooltips, settings menus, loading screen tips, stats, database entries, button prompts, and more.

Font sizes which will affect things like tooltips, settings menus, loading screen tips, stats, database entries, button prompts, and more. Options to remove visual and decorative elements from the HUD . Switch off chromatic aberration effects on the HUD, remove small, non-essential HUD elements, and remove the lens distortion effect that warps the HUD at the corners to give a curved appearance.

. Switch off chromatic aberration effects on the HUD, remove small, non-essential HUD elements, and remove the lens distortion effect that warps the HUD at the corners to give a curved appearance. An option to remove the timer for the Breach Protocol hacking minigame , letting you take as much time as you need to complete the minigame.

, letting you take as much time as you need to complete the minigame. An option to enable pulling out your arm cyberware when swapping through your equipped weapons.

A slider to alter the intensity of adaptive triggers when using a PS5 DualSense controller. You can also turn them off entirely.

You can also turn them off entirely. DualSense controller now supported on PC with haptic triggers.

