All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty endings and how to get them

There are four Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty endings that offer different outcomes for V, Songbird, Reed, and others based on two major choices. Phantom Liberty is a huge expansion to Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, and with lots of twists and turns, it’s no surprise it’s got multiple endings just like the main game – you can even unlock a new ending for the main story depending on your choices. If you want a full breakdown of each of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty endings, as well as how to get them, we’ve explained them all below.



It goes without saying but MASSIVE Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty spoilers below!

Cyberpunk 2077 ending choices explained

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty story has four different endings, each primarily affecting V, Songbird (So Mi), and Reed. Two of the endings share the same outcome, but you’ll reach it in very different ways. It’s also hard to argue that there’s a “best” ending in Phantom Liberty in case you’re interested in a conclusion that helps everyone – at least one character ends up horrendously worse off in each ending, so it’s more about who comes out the least worst.

The ending you get is based on how you choose to act when helping Songbird extract the Neural Matrix in Kurt Hansen’s Dogtown stadium base, and how you act for the subsequent final choice a few missions later. The Neural Matrix choice causes a massive divergence in gameplay too. Choosing to help Songbird with her escape plan leads to the two of you going on the run, while stalling for time to help Reed causes Songbird to go full-on cyberpsycho, eventually ending up in MaxTac’s custody.

If you helped Songbird, your available options for the final decision are calling Reed to capture Songbird or killing Reed to let Songbird escape. However, if you helped Reed, your options are killing or sparing Songbird. Here’s what happens in each of the final outcomes for all those choices in Phantom Liberty.

Cure Songbird Phantom Liberty ending

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Choices: Help Songbird escape + Kill Reed

To get this ending, you must help Songbird escape the Stadium. This means you betray Reed and the FIA, and Reed tells you that he will hunt you down. A severely weakened Songbird eventually contacts you to lay out an escape plan – she needs to get to a clinic on the Moon to get you both cured using the Neural Matrix, though the only way to get there is through the Night City spaceport.

From here, you infiltrate the spaceport terminal with the help of a dying Songbird, though things go awry when President Myers and Reed arrive at the base searching for you both. Forced to battle your way through the terminal, with Songbird even providing you with some of the Blackwall’s power, you eventually board the train leading to the Moon rocket.

However, during the journey So Mi reveals that she has betrayed you and knew that only one person could be cured using the Neural Matrix the whole time as it will disintegrate after being used. You carry Songbird out to the rocket shuttle pod where Reed emerges for a final confrontation. This eventually ends with you shooting Reed in the head if you refuse to let him take her after putting her on the floor.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

After killing Reed, you put Songbird on the rocket to the Moon, leaving V in the same position as they were at the start of Phantom Liberty – Johnny Silverhand and the Relic are still in their head, and they are still dying. You’ve proven yourself to be a traitorous FIA agent, Reed is dead, and it’s not clear if Songbird gets cured of her Blackwall corruption. Even if she is cured, is she free from the FIA and President Myers too?

Give Songbird over to Reed Phantom Liberty ending

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Choices: Help Songbird escape + agree to Reed's deal

As before, you go on the run with Songbird and then infiltrate the spaceport, battle your way through, and learn of Songbird’s betrayal while on the train. Following Johnny’s suggestion, you call Reed to inform him of So Mi’s betrayal and strike a deal – you give up Songbird and the NUSA will give you the Neural Matrix cure.

If you agree to the deal on the phone, you take So Mi over to Reed by the shuttle pod and he’ll take her away, leaving you to your own devices. After the credits roll, you’ll have a brief heart-to-heart with Johnny about Songbird and how he almost feels sorry for her. Soon after, you’ll be contacted by Reed and have the option to pursue the new Cyberpunk 2077 ending, allowing you to be cured of the Relic.

Kill Songbird Phantom Liberty ending

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Choices: Help Reed capture Songbird + Kill Songbird

To get this Phantom Liberty ending, you need to stall for time when extracting the Neural Matrix with Songbird to help Reed capture her. Unfortunately, this backfires spectacularly as Songbird immediately realises something is amiss. Kurt Hansen kills Alex, and the ICEbreaker device fails to knock out Songbird. Instead, she is almost entirely taken over by the Blackwall corruption and goes on a cyberpsycho rampage through Dogtown.

After you kill Hansen, Reed picks you up and you both see Songbird get captured by MaxTac. One failed prison convoy ambush later, you chase So Mi down into the Cynosure bunker under Dogtown. As you navigate the facility, a corrupted Cerberus guard robot hunts you, but you eventually get inside the Cynosure core to reach Songbird. You find her on the brink of death, begging for you to let her die since she is too far gone with Blackwall corruption. Reed arrives shortly after you unplug So Mi from the core and the two of you take her body.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Smash cut to a tense car ride with Reed, you deliver Songbird’s body to President Myers, who is pretty unhappy that you failed your mission to bring her in alive. As such, you get no help with the Relic. After the credits, you can agree to meet Reed at the Dogtown basketball court for a debrief. He tells you that you failed as an FIA-associated agent and that he blames you for his dead friends and ruined work relationships. However, he admits that killing Songbird probably was the right thing to do and is thankful that he can now live a more peaceful life working an FIA desk job with nothing to lose.

Spare Songbird Phantom Liberty ending

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Choices: Help Reed capture Songbird + Spare Songbird

Similarly, this Phantom Liberty ending requires you to stall for time to help Reed capture Songbird. You escape the stadium, set up the convoy ambush, then delve into the Cynosure bunker to eventually reach Songbird in the core.

Reed arrives shortly after you spare So Mi, though she says you’ve left her to a fate worse than death by not letting her die. You and Reed take Songbird to President Myers, who is thankful for your help and offers you a medal for your services to the FIA.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Again, you can meet Reed at the basketball court for a debrief where he tells you that So Mi could not be cured using the Neural Matrix due to her extreme Blackwall corruption but will live thanks to some advanced surgery at the cost of her old personality. Luckily, the Neural Matrix is being saved for you, allowing you to get the new Relic cure ending for the game’s main story.



