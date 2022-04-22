Elden Ring Goldmask questline walkthrough for the Age of Order ending

The Elden Ring Goldmask questline and ending for the Age of Order has you venturing all around the northern areas of the Lands Between, through Altus Plateau, Leyndell, and the Mountaintops of the Giants. Along the way, you’ll meet up with Brother Corhyn and his new best friend, the inscrutable Goldmask, as they go about restoring the Golden Order to its former glory. Seeing this quest right through to the end will even unlock a specific Elden Ring ending too. If you want to help Brother Corhyn and complete the Goldmask questline in Elden Ring, we’ve got all the information here.

Elden Ring Goldmask quest walkthrough

You’ll need to have reached the Altus Plateau area of the Lands Between to even begin the Elden Ring Goldmask questline properly. It also involves a lot of traveling around the northern areas of the map, so here are all the locations you can find Brother Corhyn and Goldmask. Below, we’ve laid out the whole questline, step-by-step.

Please note that events after the Fire Giant boss fight will lock you out of this quest completely, unless you've made enough progress. Be aware of spoilers for some endgame Elden Ring events and story points below!

Meet Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold

Before you can begin the quest properly, you’ll need to have got acquainted with Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold. You’ll gain access to this safe area within the first few hours of playing, and you’ll spot Corhyn standing near the roundtable ready to sell you Incantations.

Reach Altus Plateau and return to Corhyn

After reaching the Altus Plateau region north of Liurnia, you need to head back to the Roundtable Hold and speak to Brother Corhyn again to properly begin his quest. He’ll tell you that he’s going to search for the Goldmask out in the world in hope of restoring the Golden Order. If you travel back to the Roundtable Hold beyond this point, Corhyn will not be there.

Find Corhyn in Altus Plateau

Brother Corhyn can now be found on the side of road directly north of the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace. Speak to him, and you’ll find out that he’s yet to locate Goldmask.

Find Goldmask on the north end of the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge

From Corhyn’s position, continue heading north along the road and keep following as it hooks to the right. You’ll soon come across the ruins of a very large bridge with a Finger Reader Crone and one of the Elden Ring merchants nearby. Use the waygate on the bridge to teleport to the opposite end of the collapsed bridge, then head south to the end to find the enigmatic Goldmask. You can try speaking to him, but all he says is “…”.

Return to Corhyn in Altus Plateau

Now that you’ve done the work for Corhyn and found Goldmask return to him at the roadside in Altus Plateau and tell him the good news.

Return to Goldmask on the greatbridge

Rest at a Site of Grace to force Corhyn to move to Goldmask’s spot on the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge. Then visit and speak to them on the bridge to learn about Goldmask and their journey.

Go to Corhyn and Goldmask in Leyndell, Royal Capital

Once you have access to Leyndell, you’ll need to work your way through the city to get to the large coliseum. When you eventually reach the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace, press forward and then climb the path up to the coliseum, which should be directly ahead of you. You’ll find the pair near the cliff edge bewildered by the Erdtree. Speak to Corhyn to learn about a riddle you need to solve to help Goldmask.

Solve the riddle for Goldmask

Major spoilers here. There are quite a few steps to this riddle, and it’s going to require a fair chunk of Runes and a high Intelligence stat, so you might also need to spend a Larval Tear or two on changing your stats:

Progress through Leyndell and reach the Erdtree Sancturary – this is the area where you’ll fight the golden shade of Godfrey, First Elden Lord. Head to the balcony bridge area outside the sanctuary and climb up the tree root to reach a wooden platform on the sanctuary’s upper floor. Go outside and hop onto the golden roof, then jump through an open window to reach the rest of the upper floor. Head to the tree root on the opposite side of the upper floor and grab the Golden Order Principia book from the corpse in the hanging chair. Return to Corhyn and hand him the book so you can learn its spells – you specifically need the Law of Regression Incantation, which costs 10,000 Runes and requires 37 Intelligence to cast. Head back to the Erdtree Sanctuary and head out the archway, down the stairs, and descend using the small lift. Go down the steps to find a message that says, “Regression alone reveals secrets”, in front of a statue of Radagon. You must now equip and cast Law of Regression to reveal that the statue is actually of Queen Marika. This will also reveal a new message just ahead that says, “Radagon is Marika”. Head back to Goldmask and Corhyn at the Leyndell coliseum cliff and report your findings. Make sure you tell Goldmask that Radagon is Marika!

Find Corhyn and Goldmask in the Mountaintops of the Giants

The pair have moved to the frigid mountaintops, specifically on a bridge just southwest of the Minor Erdtree. You can reach it by progressing normally through the Mountaintops of the Gaints until you reach the Freezing Lake Site of Grace. From there, head up the nearby cliff and ride west through the graveyard. You then need to cross a bridge that’s just north of the Minor Erdtree, which should be easily visible on your map. Ride past the Minor Erdtree, heading southwest, and you’ll come across the bridge that Goldmask and Brother Corhyn are standing on. Exhaust all their dialogue.

Progress the story to unlock Leyndell, Capital of Ash

Major spoilers here too. You need to reach the endgame stages of Elden Ring by defeating the Fire Giant, burning the Erdtree using the Forge of the Giants, and defeating Maliketh in Crumbling Farum Azula. After you’ve done that, you’ll be teleported to the even more destroyed version of Leyndell, known as the Capital of Ash.

Find Goldmask near the Leyndell coliseum

Now that Leyndell is flooded with ash, you’ll have to take a slightly different route to reach Goldmask, although he is roughly in the same area as before. Head towards the dead dragon and climb into the ruins as though you are heading to where the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace was, like before.

As you cross the walkway leading to the coliseum, drop down to the left – this is a long drop, but you can survive if you drop in the right place – and cross the makeshift tree trunk bridge. Follow the cliff around to the left and you’ll spot Goldmask lying on the ground with the Mending Rune of Perfect Order on him, ready for you to collect.

(Optional) Find Corhyn in Leyndell, Capital of Ash

If you want a bit of closure on Brother Corhyn’s personal journey, now that you know what happens to Goldmask, you can find him kneeling in the ash in Leyndell – you can speak to him to get his thoughts on Goldmask too. Rest at a Site of Grace and return to the same position and Corhyn will have disappeared leaving one of the Elden Ring Bell Bearings and his robe behind – hopefully he’s not wondering the Lands Between naked.

Elden Ring Goldmask questline rewards

There are no specific rewards for completing the Elden Ring Goldmask questline, aside from the Mending Rune of Perfect Order, which has the sole purpose of allowing you to choose the ‘Age of Order’ ending after the final boss of Elden Ring – we’ve got details below on how exactly you get this ending!

Throughout the quest, you can always speak to Brother Corhyn and purchase his various Incantations. His stock will expand at several steps of the quest, so make sure you’re checking in whenever you find him to see what he’s got. Remember to collect his Bell Bearing at the end too.

How to get the Goldmask ending

Once you have the Mending Rune of Perfect order, you have the key item needed to unlock Goldmask's ending, the Age of Order. At this point you need to take it to the final stage of the game as outlined in our Elden Ring endings page - and if you got this far, there can't be long to go now!

