Where to find Brother Corhyn in Elden Ring

Brother Corhyn's location in Elden Ring is prone to sudden and startling change - the character is simply gone one day from the Roundtable Hold in pursuit of Goldmask, and it's not clear where he's gone to, especially with the whole of Elden Ring to search in. Don't worry - we found him, so you don't have to worry about searching the Lands Between yourself, and we can tell you where he's going next. Read on to find Brother Corhyn's location in Elden Ring.

Where does Brother Corhyn go in Elden Ring?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Brother Corhyn is first found next to the Site of Grace in the Roundtable Hold, but he will move, as far as we can tell, after the player jumps down off the balcony and kills the NPC invasion NPC Mad Tongue Alberich. Once you've done this, the next time you talk to him he'll mention that he wants to find the character mentioned in the intro cinematic called the Goldmask, and will be going to search for him.

The time after that, he'll be gone. The place you can find him is in the Altus Plateau, just next to the beacon with that area's map fragment (if you don't know where that is, check out our page on the Elden Ring map fragments). He's calmly sitting on the wall, and will still serve as a place to learn Incantations and submit any Prayerbooks you've found, though he'll still do the same shocked face whenever you do at the fact that they're not part of the proper holy texts.

Now, if you don't progress Corhyn's personal questline, based around finding and talking to the Goldmask, he'll never budge, so if you want him to stay in place, don't tell him if you find that character. However, if you progress his questline, he'll move to these places in this order:

Outside the coliseum in Leyndell.

On the bridge South from the Stargazer Ruins in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Brother Corhyn is an essential NPC for any player who's building a character based around Faith and Incantation, though there is an alternative. The giant tortoise Miriel at the Church of Vows (East side of the Liurnia Lake) will also accept Prayerbooks and sell Incantations, though they don't start with the same selection as Corhyn.

