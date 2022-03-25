How to complete the Elden Ring Nepheli Loux questline

The Elden Ring Nepheli Loux questline isn’t the most complicated in the game, but it does have several steps that might cause some trouble, especially after the 1.03 patch. The patch substantially changes the outcome of the questline, adding more to Nepheli’s story. This quest sends you to retrieve a set of ashes for this NPC, but doing so is tricky, as you might expect. Though, you’ll want to complete this quest since it rewards you with an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, which allows you to level up weapons to +25 in Elden Ring.

From where to find Nepheli, to the location of the ashes, and all the steps in between, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about finishing her quest here. Keep in mind, this quest does require you to eliminate the Margott boss in the Capital within Atlus Plateau, so it’s best to save it for much later so you’re powerful enough.

Steps to completing the Nepheli Loux questline in Elden Ring

1. Find Nepheli

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The first thing you need to do is locate Nepheli in Stormveil Castle. Start at the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace and head east, up the steps past the bird enemies, and into a small room off the right. It’s past the large spiky wooden barricades.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

She’ll be standing in front of some barrels. The image above shows her location – we just already met her before, which is why she isn’t there in the picture. Speak with her and exhaust her dialogue.

2. Talk to Nepheli again

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Godrick the Grafted (Image credit: FromSoftware) This multi-limbed monstrosity is one of the first real challenges you'll meet so if you need help with how to beat Godrick in Elden Ring we have tips, a guide to both phases and the rewards you'll get for success.

The next time you'll encouter Warp to the Roundtable Hold after defeating Godrick the Grafted, and speak with Gideon in the main room. He’s the masked fellow with the hunched back on the right side. You might’ve already spoken with him, so if he’s not there, don’t panic.

After that, rest at the Roundtable Site of Grace, and take the left path just before the Twin Maiden Husks, who will be familiar with if you've been visiting any of the Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations that bulk out their stock. Here, you’ll see Nepheli standing next to a table with a lit candle. Again, we already completed this step in the image above, but if you haven’t, she’ll be right next to the table. Speak with her and she’ll give you the Arsenal Charm.

Step 3 Meet Nepheli once more

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

From the Roundtable Hold, warp to the Village of Albinaurics. This area is on the south side of Liurnia, southwest of the Cathedral of Manus Celes. This is a spooky area that contains lots of cliffs, so be careful. From the Village of Albinaurics Site of Grace, head east towards the spot on the map above and you’ll find Nepheli sitting next to a stone wall. Speak with her. If she isn’t appearing, try resting until nighttime.

4. Defeat the Omenkiller boss

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Next, head up the large hill next to the Village of Albinaurics Site of Grace and take a left across a large bridge. This area will dead-end at the Omenkiller boss fight. You must defeat this enemy to progress.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you’re stuck, use your horse and the cliff nearby to cheese the boss. After you eliminate the boss, you’ll get the Crucible Knot Talisman.

Keep in mind, the map above is slightly misleading since the boss isn’t actually at the Cathedral of Manus Celes. Instead, the boss is found beneath this location, east from the Village of Albinaurics Site of Grace.

5. Speak with Nepheli once again

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Warp back to Roundtable Hold, take a right past the blacksmith, down the stairs, and you’ll find Nepheli against a wall. Speak with her and she won’t have much to say. It’s worth mentioning that if you have the potion from Seluvis’ questline, you should not give it to Nepheli, as it will end the quest at this point.

6. Speak with Gideon

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Rest at a Site of Grace and speak with Gideon in the library, which is off the left path. You’ll see him sitting at a table. Speak with him and choose the “Nepheli’s despair” option. If the library isn’t open, try speaking to the Finger Reader Enia in the back room first.

7. Speak with Nepheli

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Go back to Nepheli, speak with her, and select the “heard from Gideon” option. Then, exhaust her dialogue.

8. Retrieve the Stormhawk King

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Next, you’ll want to make your way to the Four Belfries area on the west side of Liurnia. Specifically, the tower right next to the Site of Grace has a chest with a Swordstone Key.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Grab it, then head to the easternmost Tower down the hill and use the Swordstone Key to unlock the portal. Take this portal to an island off the coast of Limgrave.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Then, follow the path ahead, defeat the boss, and continue south towards the building. Cross the bridge, and take the steps on the left that lead to an entrance to the Chapel of Anticipation. Don’t actually go in the main entrance to the building though. Instead, take a right and you’ll find a path that leads up to a second floor outside. Here, you’ll find The Stormhawk King sitting on the right, across from another entrance to the building

9. Give the item to Nepheli

Return to Nepheli in Roundtable and give her The Stormhawk King. If it isn’t letting you give her the item, make sure you have the option to upgrade Ashes by progressing through Roderika’s questline enough.

10. Defeat the Morgott, the Omen King boss

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Morgott, the Omen King (Image credit: FromSoftware) We can help you with how to beat Morgott in Elden Ring, This Margit return is a tricky challenge thanks to wide sword sweeps and powerful areas of effect attacks, but we have some tips to help ease you through it.

After that, defeat Morgott in the Capital within Atlus Plateau. Make no mistake, this is a tricky boss fight, Even if it does looks like Margit again, the attacks have had a massive upgrade.

That said, if you have the Mimic Ashes, the Starscourge Greatsword, and lots of vigor to keep you alive, you should be able to take him down. If not, make sure you level up and gather powerful items to help you take down this boss as he's a real bottleneck to progress. Some enemies are there for the challenge, this one is top make sure you can't continue until you're ready.

11. Meet Nepheli one last time

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

For the final step, visit the Godrick the Grafted Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle, and head north to the large circular room. Here, you should find Nepheli sitting by a throne. Speak with her and she’ll reward you with the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The other criteria to get Nepheli to spawn is that you need to have finished Kenneth’s questline, and Maliketh the Black Blade must still be alive. Players have reported needing to rest at the nearby Site of Grace multiple times to get Nepheli to spawn.

