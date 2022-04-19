All Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones' locations

The Elden Ring Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones (and Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones) are special, unique items that can't be bought, farmed or obtained infinitely in any way. With only 13 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones and 8 Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones across the whole of Elden Ring, players need to be careful about how they proceed, unable to upgrade more than a small percentage of their weapons to their max potential of +25 or +10. Of course, the weapons you get to +24 won't exactly be weak, but for the full upgrade you'll need the Ancient Stones to bring back to Hewg and have him Smith them into the final tier of upgrades.

So time to get hunting, Tarnished. Below we've laid out where to find all the locations of the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring, including the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones.

All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones' locations in Elden Ring

There's a total of 21 Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones to uncover, 8 of which are Somber. Just click on the links to the side or scroll down for the ones you need. Players will definitely have to be in the late-game phases of Elden Ring to obtain these Ancient Stones, as most of them come either in late-game regions that require you to know how to get to the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring, or as the result of quests and questlines that extend over the whole campaign. Put simply, if you've just taken down Godrick or are still nosing around Caelid for the first time, you won't be getting these late-game items any time soon - sorry to break it to you.

Check below for their locations!

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones locations

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Here's where to find all the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones' locations in Elden Ring:

On a corpse in the mouth of a giant's skull Southeast of the Church of Repose in Mountaintops of the Giants. A reward for killing the nameless dragon with lightning attacks who drops on you at the curved path at the start of Crumbling Farum Azula. A reward for killing the second nameless dragon who attacks you with red lightning Southeast from the Dragon Temple Rooftop. Found on a corpse North of the Dragon Temple. From the North exit, head across the lefthand path to the thin corridor with the dragon statues, head up the curving staircase on the right, then go South at the top and jump on a floating pillar to reach the room across with the corpse. A reward for killing the two Night's Calvary who guard the caravan during the night, on the Southwest border of Consecrated Snowfields. On a corpse in its own room past the Onyx Lord miniboss in Yelough Anix Tunnel. Halfway up the frozen waterfall on a corpse above the Great Wyrm Theodorix boss, outside Cave of the Forlorn. Jump the ledges to reach the Ancient Stone. On the South side of Miquella's Haligtree is a Leonine Misbegotten with a huge axe, guarding a statue. The corpse leaning against the statue has the Stone on it. After killing Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree, push past the arena and down the stairs to find a tower with an elevator inside. Instead of using the elevator, go to the tower roof and open a chest before you to get the Stone. A reward for Nepheli Loux's quest. For info on how to beat it, check out our Elden Ring Nepheli Loux questline guide here. If you complete Nepheli Loux's quest, Kenneth Haight's quest and kill Morgott, Gostoc the Gatekeeper, the tall oldball who gave you the Elden Ring Stormveil gate choice, will also be in Godrick's Throne Room to sell you an Ancient Stone for 20000 Runes. A possible questline reward for the Elden Ring Sorceress Sellen questline. When the choice comes to side with Sellen or Witch-Hunter Jerren, side with Jerren and you'll get the Stone at the end. Feed all Elden Ring Deathroot locations and give them to Gurranq the Beast Clergyman in North Caelid. Alternatively, after the Maliketh boss fight, simply attack and kill Gurranq in that temple for the Stone.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones locations

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Here's where to find all the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones' locations in Elden Ring:

Inside a Gazebo behind the second nameless dragon who attacks you with red lightning Southeast from the Dragon Temple Rooftop (who drops the aforementioned regular Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone). On the Southwest side of Leyndell, specifically after it becomes the Ashen Capital. Climb up the dragon corpse to the ladder in the ruined beyond, and drop down off the right edge to see a corpse in the ash with the Stone on it. A reward for killing Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater for a third and final time, now in Consecrated Snowfield at the North side of the river's curve (. In a chest at the foot of a statue opposite Mohg's arena in Mohgwyn Palace. Warning - it's guarded by a lot of enemies. After the Prayer Room Site of Grace in the Haligtree, run down to the first path, jump down to the gazebo, then run up the sloping support beam to a tiny room with a chest in it. The chest contains a Stone. Again, once out of the Prayer Room, use the connecting rooms to make it to the outer ring on your left patrolled by the Putrid Avatar. You don't have to kill it - just run to the corpse on the far Southern side and loot it for the Stone. Though not technically obtained by killing Malenia, those who complete the Elden Ring Millicent questline and obtain Miquella's Needle through the scarlet flower will get a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone along with it. For those having trouble with how to beat Malenia in Elden Ring, we can show you how. A reward for completing Latenna's questline, given to you by Latenna upon completion in the Apostate Derelict.

How to use Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones for upgrades

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones only ever require you to use a single one for the final stage of upgrades, no matter whether you're using Somber ones or not. So for example, if you're planning on upgrading a weapon from +24 to +25, it'll always require a single Ancient Dragon Stone, never more than that.

You'll also need to be sure that your weapons are as upgraded as they can be without them - if they're not at +24 (or +9 if they're unique Somber Weapons), so make sure you've got all the Elden Ring Smithing Stones and Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stones you need for that.

The actual method by which you use these stones to upgrade your weapons is the same as using any Smithing Stones - head to Hewg with weapons that are ready to be upgraded with them, and by submitting the Stones and a few runes for payment, he'll give them the final upgrade. Be warned that this is not reversible! If you upgrade a weapon with any kind of Ancient Stone, you can't undo the upgrade or get the Stone back - it's destroyed in the process.

How to get more Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

If you're out of Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, Somber or not, the only way to get more of them is to start Journey 2, aka New Game Plus. Because each playthrough of Elden Ring can only ever have the 21 Stones mentioned above at most, it means you have to begin again, resetting the world and putting them all back where they were before. If you want to know whether the ones you've got in your bag carry over, our guide on everything to do in Elden Ring before NG+ has that information too!