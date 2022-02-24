How to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring and find a blacksmith

Having some Elden Ring weapon upgrades early on will turn a difficult challenge into something much more achievable, and locating a better blacksmith will allow you to improve those weapons far more than you can on your own. We'll show you how to get weapon upgrades in Elden Ring here, as well as where you can find a blacksmith who can enhance your weapons to their best.

How to upgrade weapons in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

To upgrade your weapons in Elden Ring, you need an anvil, Runes and some Smithing Stones, the latter two of which get spent and used up whenever you improve a weapon. Finding these is its own process, so we actually put a guide together on Elden Ring Smithing Stones and how to find them here, as well as where they can be farmed indefinitely.

However, once you find Stones, head to an anvil. There's one very close to the start of the game in the Church of Elleh, the ruins past the Tree Sentinel and right next to the Merchant Kalé. Here you can spend Runes and Stones to upgrade weapons from +0, all the way to +3. Each upgrade enhances certain stats and scaling attached to the weapon permanently (it'll preview the changes when you select it so you know what you're buying).

We recommend at this early stage in the game being extremely careful about what you upgrade. Smithing Stones are rare in this phase of Elden Ring, so don't burn them up improving a weapon you don't have the build to use, or won't be using later on. It may even be worth waiting a little until you're sure about your preferred armaments.

Where to find a Blacksmith in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Once you've upgraded something to +3, the anvil can't help you anymore. You'll need a better blacksmith than yourself to upgrade your weapons past that point, and while there are a couple in the game, the easiest and best one to find by far is Smithing Master Hewg.

Hewg is found in a special hub area called the Roundtable Hold, which appears to unlock either after a certain number of Sites of Grace are found, or after beating the first boss, Margit (who's up the hill at the entrance to Stormveil castle). Once you do either, resting at a Site of Grace will prompt Melina to appear before you and offer to transport you there, a small isolated zone that forbids combat and holds numerous merchants and NPCs. You'll come back here a lot over the course of the game.

The blacksmith Hewg is in the corridor on your right when you enter, and he's fairly hard to miss - just look for the bulky, mutated figure working on an anvil of his own. After talking to him, he'll basically function in the same way as the anvil at the Church of Elleh - spending Runes and Smithing Stones to improve your weapons all the way to +25, if you have the resources to enable it. And Hewg will be there permanently, so you can always fast travel back to the Roundtable Hold and get further upgrades whenever.

